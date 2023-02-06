The dust has settled on the storm of excrement created by the most-senior coach in the ACC over the weekend.

Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim hurled NIL-based accusations at Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Miami in a story published late Saturday night on ESPN.

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes addressed the situation via Zoom on the ACC coaches teleconference on Monday morning.

“Listen, there’s very few people that respect Coach more than I do. He knows that, I’ve said it publicly,” Forbes said when asked if he considers the matter closed.

Forbes went on to say he was watching a Netflix show after watching the UNC-Duke game on Saturday night — after the Deacons returned from a win at Notre Dame — when his “life got interrupted there for a while.”

Later that night — technically Sunday morning — came contact from Boeheim.

“Coach reached out to me around 2:30 in the morning, us coaches stay up late,” Forbes said. “I’m fine with Coach, man. I like him, I respect him, I think the world of him. So, I’m fine.

“I’m not here to perpetuate the narrative of what occurred on Saturday.”

Now that that’s taken care of, a recap:

On Saturday night, a story from Pete Thamel of ESPN was published about the 78-year-old Boeheim leaning toward returning for next season. Within it, he levied accusations that Miami, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest — all three of them ahead of Syracuse in the ACC standings and having had success in the transfer portal — having “bought” their teams.

It was done within the context of the climate of college basketball and college sports in general, as the NCAA’s opening of pandora’s box that athletes could profit off their names, images and likenesses has led to pay-for-play schemes.

The reaction played out over Twitter late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.