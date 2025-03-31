Efton Reid III enters transfer portal

This is the most curious of transfer portal entries leaving Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team.

Center Efton Reid III has entered the transfer portal with no eligibility remaining, having played the past two seasons at Wake Forest, his sophomore season at Gonzaga, and his freshman season at LSU.

Per program source, Reid will have to sue the NCAA to recover a season of eligibility.

The grounds would be that Reid gets a season of eligibility back for the 2023-24 season. That was when he was held out of Wake’s first seven games — out of 35 — because he was a second-time transfer. Reid was eventually cleared by the NCAA and made eligible, shortly before the organization cleared rules that made all transfers exempt from having to sit out.

The feeling for Wake Forest is that Reid doesn’t have a case to recover that season of eligibility; hence, he’s entering the portal.

This much has been clear in a few ways — namely, Reid’s participation in Senior Day festivities and his absence in a From The Quad newsletter from athletics director John Currie that named key returning players for next season’s team.

Reid started 56 of the 59 games he played for the Deacons over the past two seasons. His averages over those two years were 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game; he shot 54.7% from the field, was a combined 19-for-69 (27.5%) from 3-point range, and made 71.9% of his free throws this past season after being at 84.2% in his first season at Wake Forest.

The 7-foot, 250-pounder scored at a higher rate last season (9.6) than this past one (8.8), and his rebounding average dipped from 7.9 to 6.6.

How much of those decreases are because of an injury is unknown. After Wake's loss to UNC in the ACC tournament, Reid could be seen in Wake's locker room wearing something that either resembled a brace or cast covering his right forearm; in games for at least the last couple of months, Reid played with tape on his thumb and wrist of that arm.

Reid is the sixth player to leave Wake Forest’s roster via transfer portal since the end of the season. Parker Friedrichsen left after two seasons in the program; Ty-Laur Johnson, Davin Cosby Jr., Churchill Abass and Mason Hagedorn each only spent this past season at Wake Forest.