Wake Forest issues statement on viral clip from Monday night

Wake Forest athletics director John Currie and baseball coach Tom Walter have issued statements on a viral clip of Walter saying what appears to be a homophobic slur during the Deacons’ 11-5 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA tournament on Monday night.

Here are those statements:

Currie: “I am both surprised and deeply disappointed in our head baseball coach Tom Walter for his outburst during last night’s baseball game. I feel badly for those most hurt by such words. I spoke with Coach Walter immediately after the game and again this morning to address this incident, which is completely out of character for him and does not meet the standards of Wake Forest Athletics, Wake Forest University or the Atlantic Coast Conference.”

Walter: “I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused. I have seen the videos and while I do not remember the specific moment clearly, that language doesn’t reflect my values or the standards of this program. Regardless, I own the consequences and I apologize to the University of Tennessee, to Wake Forest University, and the SEC & ACC.”

Walter was shown briefly, talking in general toward the field, before an at-bat by Tennessee’s Andrew Fischer in the fourth inning. He hit a home run shortly after that made it an 8-2 Vols lead and a seven-run inning, which was the deciding moment of the game — the last of Wake’s season.