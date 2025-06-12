Wake Forest to play Oklahoma in upcoming season

Wake Forest will be back at home for the ACC-SEC Challenge in the upcoming season.

The Deacons will play host to Oklahoma on Dec. 2, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

Wake Forest and Oklahoma have never played in men’s basketball.

This will be the third year of the ACC-SEC Challenge and Wake Forest has split games in each of the first two years. Wake Forest beat Florida at Joel Coliseum two seasons ago and lost at Texas A&M last season.

Oklahoma went 20-14 last season, Porter Moser’s fourth as head coach of the Sooners — and their first season in the SEC. Oklahoma started the season 13-0 and was a 9-seed in the NCAA tournament, losing to Connecticut 67-59 in the first round.