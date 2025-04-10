Wake Forest locks down UNCG for third straight win

Wake Forest followed up its pair of convincing blowout wins at Florida State last weekend with a mid-week win over a team it lost to earlier this season.

The Deacons beat UNC Greensboro 6-3 on Tuesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark. It was their third straight win, having beaten Florida State in each of the last two games of a three-game series last weekend.

Wake Forest (24-10) swung Tuesday night’s game in its favor with Austin Hawke’s tiebreaking two-run home run in the sixth inning. That gave the Deacons a 3-1 lead, and Matt Conte’s two-run homer in the seventh extended the lead.

The Deacons’ last run was Cameron Nelson scoring on a passed ball in the seventh. Wake’s first run was in the fourth inning, when Luke Costello had an RBI groundout.

Matthew Dallas started for the Deacons, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 and allowed two walks and one hit.

Troy Dressler (1-0) earned the win by finishing the top of the sixth inning, in which he stranded a couple of runners after entering with one out. Matt Bedford, Joe Ariola and Rhys Bowis each had scoreless appearances out of Wake’s bullpen.

Nate Whysong started the top of the ninth on the mound but allowed two walks, both of which eventually scored. Griffin Green allowed a hit but recorded the final three outs of the game.

Wake’s first loss of the season was a 4-0 decision at UNCG on Feb. 18.