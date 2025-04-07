Wake Forest adds wing from Purdue

On the day of the national championship, Wake Forest added a transfer who played 12 minutes in last season’s title game.

Myles Colvin’s commitment to the Deacons was announced Monday afternoon. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining after spending the last two seasons at Purdue.

The 6-5, 205-pounder played in 67 games for the Boilermakers in the past two seasons; he started eight games early this season. Colvin played 12 minutes, with two rebounds and a turnover, in a loss to Connecticut for last year’s national championship.

Colvin averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds this past season, playing almost 18 minutes per game. He made 41.4% of his 3-pointers as a freshman (24 of 58), but that dropped to 31.3% as a sophomore (41 of 131).

Wake Forest needs a sizable haul of guards and wings through the transfer portal and this is a good start. The Deacons’ other transfer portal addition is center Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso), and each of the key returning players — Juke Harris, Omaha Biliew, Tre’Von Spillers — are all slotted into playing the 3- and/or 4-positions.

Colvin was a Purdue legacy and his father is Roosevelt Colvin, who had a 10-year NFL career as a linebacker and won a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.