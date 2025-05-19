Deacons’ next ace has emerged
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Deacons stumble in final mid-week game of the season
Dropping two ACC games from the schedule will only matter if a couple of things happen
Deacons pull ahead in sixth inning and beat Pittsburgh in series finale
Wake Forest loses back-and-forth game to Pittsburgh
Deacons put together complete performance in series-opening win against Pittsburgh
Deacons stumble in final mid-week game of the season
Dropping two ACC games from the schedule will only matter if a couple of things happen
Deacons pull ahead in sixth inning and beat Pittsburgh in series finale