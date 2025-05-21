Wake Forest bows out of ACC tournament

DURHAM – The pitching was more horrendous than the offense could overcome.

Though, the latter wasn’t blameless in Wake Forest’s 14-12 loss to California in the second round of the ACC tournament on Wednesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

“We’ve got to be better than that,” coach Tom Walter said. “We had the right guys on the mound in the right situations. We just couldn’t get shut-down innings.”

The totals on the mound were grotesque. Wake’s eight-man pitching effort combined to allow 12 hits, 10 walks, three hit batters and two wild pitches. Seven of the eight walked at least one batter; the exception was Rhys Bowie, who only faced two batters.

And yet, the Deacons brought the game-winning run to the plate in a ninth-inning rally.

Wake Forest (36-20) scored four runs in the ninth, all of which came after a double play. Javar Williams’ two-run single through first baseman Dominic Smaldino put runners at the corners and brought Matt Scannell to the plate.

Scannell grounded out to second base to end the theatrics — and this slog of a 4-hour, 10-minute game.

“It was a little crazy at the end,” Cal coach Mike Neu said. “I thought our guys did a really good job just continuing to score.”

The 16th-seeded Golden Bears (24-30) — who will face No. 1 seed Georgia Tech on Thursday in a quarterfinal game — didn’t have much of a choice.

Cal’s pitching wasn’t much better than Wake’s. The Golden Bears had six pitchers allow 12 hits, 13 walks and four hit batters.

Helping Cal were the 16 runners stranded by the Deacons — including leaving the bases loaded in the second, third and fifth innings.

“I thought we were a little overly aggressive, especially there in the middle of the game,” Walter said.