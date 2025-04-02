Cooper Schwieger commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest’s first transfer portal addition is a big one — pun intentional.

Cooper Schwieger announced his commitment to Wake Forest on Wednesday afternoon. The 6-10, 230-pound center spent the past two seasons at Valparaiso; he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Schwieger fills a position of immediate need for the Deacons, who have seen both of their centers from last season’s team enter the transfer portal — though one of them will have to sue the NCAA to recover a season of eligibility (Efton Reid III).

The Overland Park, Kan., native led Valparaiso with 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season. He also had 68 blocks in 34 games, the only player on the Beacons’ roster with double-figure blocks.

His shooting numbers were 48.9% from the field, 29.9% on 3-pointers (29 of 97), and 85% at the free-throw line.

Valparaiso was 15-19 this season and 6-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Last season, with Schwieger starting as a freshman, Valparaiso was 7-25.

Adding Schwieger was a priority for Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes, who flew to Valparaiso on the first day the transfer portal was open (on his way back from Fargo, N.D., to see another target) to meet with Schwieger.

All of a sudden, the Deacons’ frontcourt looks crowded — though it’s probably not a finished product. Tre’Von Spillers and Omaha Biliew can both play the 4-position, with Juke Harris showing this past season he could spend time there, too. Wake Forest also brings back Marqus Marion, a 6-8, 215-pounder who redshirted this past season and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.