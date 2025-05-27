Knoxville regional breakdown

Diving into the teams Wake Forest could play this weekend in the NCAA tournament

Tennessee coach Tony Vitello encourages his team earlier this season. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/USA Today Sports Images)

Two of these teams played each other this season and the other two was a fever dream super regional matchup that wasn’t to be last year. Wake Forest is in the Knoxville regional as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Deacons would have gone to Tennessee last year if they had won the Greenville regional; instead, they lost two games and No. 4 seed Evansville made it to Knoxville. That’s only half of the recent history between Wake Forest and Tennessee that has seen them come close to playing without actually doing so. The Deacons and Vols were in the same four-team grouping at the College World Series two seasons ago. Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio) are the other teams headed to Knoxville. They’ve played twice this season — Cincinnati winning both, 12-3 and 6-4 — and had a third matchup in the Nuxhall Classic canceled. Here are quick breakdowns of the other teams in the Knoxville regional:

No. 1 Tennessee

Record: 43-16 (16-14 in SEC) Coach: Tony Vitello (eighth season at Tennessee) Offensive number to know: 122 — home runs this season, third most in the country. Defensive number to know: 3.90 — team ERA, 10th-best in the country. Key batters to know: Third baseman Andrew Fischer (.340/.500/.753; 22 HRs, 58 walks and 37 strikeouts, 146 total bases), outfielder Hunter Ensley (.353/.429/.569; 61 RBI), second baseman Gavin Kilen (.351/.435/.686; 15 HRs, 127 total bases). Key pitchers to know: Left-handed starter Liam Doyle (9-3, 3.04 ERA, 142 strikeouts, 27 walks in 83 innings), right-handed reliever Nate Snead (5 saves, 3.94 ERA, 39 strikeouts and 17 walks in 48 innings), right-handed starter Marcus Phillips (3-4, 3.64 ERA, 85 strikeouts and 28 walks in 71 2/3 innings). History against Wake Forest: Tied 1-1. Both meetings were in the 2001 NCAA tournament. Wake Forest lost its first game to Tennessee Tech, won its next two games, beat Tennessee 10-3 to set up the decisive game of the Knoxville regional, and then the Vols won 6-3 to win the regional. Common opponents this season: N/A. This season against ACC: N/A. Nuggets: Tennessee is the reigning national champion, having won the program’s first national championship last season. … The Vols won their last two games in Omaha and opened up this season with 20 straight wins. That streak was derailed by a 7-6, 10th-inning home loss to East Tennessee State, which won the Southern Conference and is in the Nashville regional this weekend. … This is the fourth time in the last five seasons Tennessee is hosting a regional. The Vols have won the last six regionals played in Knoxville.

Cincinnati's Kerrington Cross, right, is the Big 12 player of the year. (Photo by Nathan Giese/USA Today Sports Images)

No. 3 Cincinnati

Record: 32-24 (16-14 in Big 12) Coach: Jordan Bischel (second season at Cincinnati) Offensive number to know: 128 of 142 — successful stolen base attempts (more below). Defensive number to know: .978 — fielding percentage, which is 20th in the country. Key batters to know: Third baseman Kerrington Cross (.399/.525/.657; 12 HRs, 49 RBI; 45 walks and 34 strikeouts), outfielder Landyn Vidourek (.299/.430/.578; 14 HRs, 47 RBI; 37 of 38 stolen base attempts), catcher Jack Natili (.340/.450/.569; 9 HRs, 50 RBI, 14 doubles). Key pitchers to know: Right-handed starter Nathan Taylor (6-2, 3.67 ERA, 84 strikeouts, 32 walks in 81 innings), left-handed starter Kellen O’Connor (3-2, 4.68 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 20 walks in 65 1/3 innings), right-handed reliever Michael Conte (2-1, 2.29 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 2 walks in 19 2/3 innings), right-handed reliever Adam Buczkowski (4-0, 5.68 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 16 walks in 31 2/3 innings). History against Wake Forest: Wake Forest leads 6-2. Cincinnati won the last meeting, 5-0 early in the 2014 season. Common opponents this season: Louisville (Wake Forest went 2-1 at Louisville). This season against ACC: 3-1; Cincinnati opened the season by winning two of three at Duke, and beat Louisville 12-2 in a late-March home game. Nuggets: Cincinnati’s 128 stolen bases are tied for the 18th most in the country. The Bearcats have only been caught stealing 14 times, which is the fewest of any team that ranks in the top 75 nationally for steals. … Cross was named the Big 12 player of the year and was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist (one of 25 nationally). He’s the first semifinalist for Cincinnati since Ian Happ in 2015. … This is Cincinnati’s seventh NCAA tournament berth and first since 2019. It’s the Bearcats’ first at-large berth since 1974.

