Wake Forest hires assistant coach

Almost a year after losing an assistant coach to an NBA role, Wake Forest is tapping into that realm to replace his spot on the coaching staff.

Nick Friedman has been hired to the Deacons’ coaching staff. The program announced the move Wednesday afternoon.

“Nick comes highly recommended by numerous NBA coaches, players, front office personnel, agents, and his college coaches,” coach Steve Forbes said through a news release. “When I started searching for a new coach in late April, Nick was immediately on my list of potential candidates.

“Over the past four or five weeks, he and I had several thought provoking conversations. Following each time we spoke, I came away more and more impressed with his synchronized vision for how offense should be organized, developed, taught, and implemented. His vision matched what I was looking for.”

Friedman most recently was an assistant coach/defensive coordinator for the Capital City Go-Go of the G-League, which is the Washington Wizards affiliate. Before then, he was an assistant coach with the Charlotte Hornets from 2020-24, and spent the season before that as a player development coach with the Hornets.

Friedman also spent time working with the Maine Celtics (Boston), Northern Arizona Suns (Phoenix), and Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston) of the G-League.

“I truly believe that my perspectives — specifically on offense and player development — built through years of coaching in the NBA can have a positive impact on young men at the collegiate level trying to build careers through this game we love,” Friedman said through a news release. “I felt that positive impact could be best realized by joining Coach Forbes and his staff here at Wake Forest.

“This program has built a special foundation and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of its bright future.”

Last July, Demetris Nichols left Wake’s staff after spending one season in Winston-Salem to take a job with the Philadelphia 76ers. His spot on the coaching staff was not filled this past season.

Friedman played two seasons at Bates College, a Division III school in Maine. He transferred to Miami and earned an undergraduate degree in sport administration. His only prior experience on a college staff was as a graduate assistant at Miami in the 2015-16 season.

Since 2017, Friedman has served as the associate head coach for the Haitian National Team and founded a non-profit organization dedicated to developing the game at the grassroots level.

Wake Forest currently has five assistants listed on its website, as Friedman joins BJ McKie, Matt Woodley, Jason Shay and Antanas Kavaliauskas.