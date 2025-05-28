Wake Forest’s ACC slate announced

Wake Forest will play N.C. State and Virginia Tech twice in the upcoming men’s basketball season, the ACC announced Wednesday afternoon.

The league is downshifting from the 20-game schedules that have been in place since the 2019-20 season and dropping back to 18 ACC games. Giving teams the ability to add two quality non-conference teams was done with the idea of bolstering the league’s metrics after only four of the league’s 18 teams made the NCAA tournament this past season.

The byproduct of reducing league games for an 18-team conference is the loss of home-and-home matchups. Only one rival will be a permanent home-and-home under this scheduling format — in Wake’s case, that’s going to be N.C. State.

The other home-and-home matchup will rotate and first up for the Deacons is Virginia Tech.

With a second home-and-home matchup, it means every ACC team will miss playing one team in the league. For Wake Forest in the upcoming season, that will be Notre Dame.

Here is a list of Wake’s home and road ACC games:

Home and away: N.C. State and Virginia Tech.

Home only: California, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Stanford, SMU and Syracuse.

Road only: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Virginia.