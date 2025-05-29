Times, TV assignments announced for Wake Forest’s first three games

The first game with Jake Dickert as coach at Wake Forest will be on ACC Network.

The times and TV assignments for the first three weeks of the football season were announced by the ACC on Thursday.

The rest of Wake’s kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced during the season.

Wake Forest is coming off back-to-back 4-8 seasons. Dave Clawson resigned in December and was hastily replaced by Dickert, who came from Washington State and remade the Deacons’ roster.

Here is Wake’s full schedule for the upcoming season:

8/29 (Friday) – vs. Kennesaw State, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

9/6 – vs. Western Carolina, 2 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

9/11 (Thursday) – vs. N.C. State, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

9/20 – off week

9/27 – vs. Georgia Tech

10/4 – at Virginia Tech

10/11 – at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m. ET (The CW)

10/18 – off week

10/25 – vs. SMU

11/1 – at Florida State

11/8 – at Virginia

11/15 – vs. UNC

11/22 – vs. Delaware

11/29 – at Duke