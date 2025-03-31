Churchill Abass enters transfer portal

Wake Forest backup center Churchill Abass, who played four minutes total in three games since the start of 2025, has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-10, 250-pounder played in 15 games this past season for Wake Forest. His only game action since the calendar turned from 2024 to ’25 was four minutes in a three-game stretch against UNC, Duke and Louisville, in which his only stats were two turnovers and one foul.

Abass scored a season-high six points in Wake’s early season loss at Xavier, in which he played 9 minutes.

The Nigerian big man had a turnover rate of 33.9% and committed 8.8 fouls per 40 minutes, both stats coming from KenPom. He made 7 of 16 shots and 5 of 11 free throws this season.

He transferred in after spending one season at DePaul, which was 3-29 in Abass’ lone season there.

Abass is the fifth Wake Forest to leave the program via transfer since the opening of the portal, which was last week. He’s the third member of Wake’s portal recruits last spring to leave after a season, joining guards Ty-Laur Johnson and Davin Cosby Jr.; the other Deacons to leave in the past week are Parker Friedrichsen and Mason Hagedorn.

Friedrichsen has already committed to Davidson.