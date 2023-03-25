WINSTON-SALEM – This time, Jasheen Davis had about 2½ seasons to prepare for the role that he was thrust into last season and will now inherit on a full-time basis.

He only had one season at Shiloh High School in Georgia before he became a starting defensive end and feared pass-rusher.

“It’s crazy to think about,” Davis said of being an older player, about to enter his fourth season. “Most-experienced, too. It’s a new position, a new role. But I’m ready for the challenge.”

At Wake Forest, Davis watched Boogie Basham in the 2020 season, and then spent the last two seasons learning what he could from Rondell Bothroyd. The ankle injury that hobbled Bothroyd in the second half of last season led to Davis’ emergence; Bothroyd’s transfer to Oklahoma clears a path for Davis

At Shiloh, Davis just picked up what he could from a senior — who happened to be Cameron Sample, a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2021 who’s played 30 games for Cincinnati in the last two seasons.

“After my freshman year, I had to pick up that spot and had to grow from it,” Davis said of his high school career. “Me being that young in high school, plus I played in the state of Georgia, 7-A football. So being young and having to go against 4- and 5-stars every week, it woke me up, it got me better.”

The lineage of the field end position in Wake’s defense is a strong one. Duke Ejiofor, Basham and Bothroyd all left Wake Forest in the school’s top 10 for career sacks, ranking third, fourth and seventh, respectively.

“Any time we’ve been good at the D-line, we’ve had that one guy … that’s a poison, that’s really hard to block and makes plays,” coach Dave Clawson said. “Jasheen last year, even though he was technically a two, he had some games that he was that way.”

Bothroyd suffered the ankle injury early in Wake’s disaster at Louisville. The 6-3, 250-pound Davis was credited with a team-high 40 QB pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus; 25 of those came in the five games after the Louisville loss.

That’s where there’s some difference between Davis and his predecessors; his experience level is further along than the others when they ascended to what amounts to Wake’s designated pass-rush specialist position.

One of the main lessons Davis has learned from Basham and Bothroyd: Motor always translates.

“Motor is a big thing because you’re not going to be able to make every play,” Davis said. “But at the end of the day if you’re near the ball, it’s a good thing. Good things happen if you’re always near the ball. That’s what I try to preach to myself and hold myself accountable to that standard.”

The mentality and expectation change when players morph from rotational guys to *the* guy — something Davis sounds ready for, and something that’s worth tracking as the season draws closer.

“When you’re playing 25, 30 plays a game and you’re a backup and the expectation level isn’t as high, when you make those plays you’re excited because it’s a bonus,” Clawson said. “When you’re a starter, the expectation is much higher.”