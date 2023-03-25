Wake Forest spring practice report
The grooming of Jasheen Davis has him ready to be Deacons’ next big thing at defensive end
WINSTON-SALEM – This time, Jasheen Davis had about 2½ seasons to prepare for the role that he was thrust into last season and will now inherit on a full-time basis.
He only had one season at Shiloh High School in Georgia before he became a starting defensive end and feared pass-rusher.
“It’s crazy to think about,” Davis said of being an older player, about to enter his fourth season. “Most-experienced, too. It’s a new position, a new role. But I’m ready for the challenge.”
At Wake Forest, Davis watched Boogie Basham in the 2020 season, and then spent the last two seasons learning what he could from Rondell Bothroyd. The ankle injury that hobbled Bothroyd in the second half of last season led to Davis’ emergence; Bothroyd’s transfer to Oklahoma clears a path for Davis
At Shiloh, Davis just picked up what he could from a senior — who happened to be Cameron Sample, a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2021 who’s played 30 games for Cincinnati in the last two seasons.
“After my freshman year, I had to pick up that spot and had to grow from it,” Davis said of his high school career. “Me being that young in high school, plus I played in the state of Georgia, 7-A football. So being young and having to go against 4- and 5-stars every week, it woke me up, it got me better.”
The lineage of the field end position in Wake’s defense is a strong one. Duke Ejiofor, Basham and Bothroyd all left Wake Forest in the school’s top 10 for career sacks, ranking third, fourth and seventh, respectively.
“Any time we’ve been good at the D-line, we’ve had that one guy … that’s a poison, that’s really hard to block and makes plays,” coach Dave Clawson said. “Jasheen last year, even though he was technically a two, he had some games that he was that way.”
Bothroyd suffered the ankle injury early in Wake’s disaster at Louisville. The 6-3, 250-pound Davis was credited with a team-high 40 QB pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus; 25 of those came in the five games after the Louisville loss.
That’s where there’s some difference between Davis and his predecessors; his experience level is further along than the others when they ascended to what amounts to Wake’s designated pass-rush specialist position.
One of the main lessons Davis has learned from Basham and Bothroyd: Motor always translates.
“Motor is a big thing because you’re not going to be able to make every play,” Davis said. “But at the end of the day if you’re near the ball, it’s a good thing. Good things happen if you’re always near the ball. That’s what I try to preach to myself and hold myself accountable to that standard.”
The mentality and expectation change when players morph from rotational guys to *the* guy — something Davis sounds ready for, and something that’s worth tracking as the season draws closer.
“When you’re playing 25, 30 plays a game and you’re a backup and the expectation level isn’t as high, when you make those plays you’re excited because it’s a bonus,” Clawson said. “When you’re a starter, the expectation is much higher.”
**********
Here were my observations throughout Saturday afternoon’s practice:
- Wake Forest went live — meaning it tackled to the ground — for the last 25-30 minutes of this practice, so most of the notes are going to come from that portion.
- The first 7-on-7 note is a pass break-up by DaShawn Jones, making a strong break on a throw from Mitch Griffis to Wesley Grimes.
- Christian Masterson had an interception off a tipped/dropped pass (didn’t get the numbers of others involved).
- Griffis hit a wide-open Donavon Greene for about 25-30 yards and uh … based on Brad Lambert’s reaction, he was most displeased with Evan Slocum being in the wrong place in coverage.
- Michael Kern made a good throw down the seam to Gavin Ellis; the 7-on-7 period ended on a good on-the-run throw by Santino Marucci to Jaydn Girard on the sideline.
- Some full-team action started with Davis chasing Griffis from the pocket.
- Justin Williams and Davis had great recognition of a flare screen to Taylor Morin.
- Justice Ellison broke a big run up the middle, and then Griffis threw a rope over the middle to Ke’Shawn Williams.
You’re going to get tired of hearing/reading how strong the rapport between Griffis and Williams is, but there’s a strong connection that shows every practice. In fairness, Griffis seems to also have a strong bond with the other top receivers, too.
- Andre Hodge is building some confidence as a cornerback, had a nice shed of a block and TFL on a bubble screen.
- One more full-team segment of “stay up,” which is wrapping up without tackling to the ground. This was third-down work.
- Demond Claiborne is getting to the point where he has at least one run per practice that makes you say, “Yep he’s still got that great burst he had in August.”
- Davis batted down a pass when he couldn’t get home on a pass rush.
- DaShawn Jones with another PBU — if I had to make the call now, he’s the starting corner opposite Caelen Carson when the season begins.
- OK now we get to the live period.
- Ellison started things off with a solid run through the middle, breaking a couple of arm-tackle attempts and gaining about 12-15 yards (spotting yardage from a field away is difficult).
- Second play, touchdown.
Griffis stepped up on an RPO and threw a dime to Grimes — intentional rhyming — who beat Carson.
As Clawson noted, everything in spring and fall camp is a catch-22. As positive as it was to see a young receiver haul in a long touchdown catch on the second play of this period, it was equally disappointing to see a cornerback who probably needs to play at an All-ACC level next season get beat over the top like this.
- The second-teams were up next, with the first notable play being Jaylen Hudson dragging down Tate Carney out of bounds for a personal foul.
Was one of those personal fouls that you could see coming from a mile away.
- Kern fired in a quick pass to Ian Ver Steeg that I thought converted a third down, but Clawson gave it an unfavorable spot.
(at least, that’s what it looked like to me)
- First-teamers up again, with Griffis firing a strike to Walker Merrill on a slant.
- Another one you’re going to get tired of: Griffis’ running style and ability reminds me of John Wolford. He broke loose for a keeper and scurried for about 20-25 yards. Griffis isn’t going to be flashy in the open field but he’s elusive enough that you can count on hearing “sneaky athletic” more than once on broadcasts.
- On the next play, Griffis tried to keep an RPO and Quincy Bryant made a nice play to stay home and hold it to a minimal gain.
- Kendron Wayman picked up a “sack,” because even in live periods, the QBs are still down by touch.
- Matthew Dennis pushed a 42-yard field goal wide right.
- There wasn’t too much to note with the third-team guys, but I did make note of Deuce Alexander hauling in about a 20-yard pass that he tipped to himself and caught as he was falling down.
- Slocum got a little redemption from earlier in practice, stuffing a screen.
- The catch-22 element of camp scrimmages? It cut the other way here.
Griffis missed high over the middle and Chelen Garnes turned it into a pick-6. It was windy and it looked like Griffis was a little hesitant to make the throw in the first place, and the combination of the ball sailing a bit and hesitation turned it into a bit of a lame-duck throw.
“It’s the trouble with inter-squad scrimmages and spring games,” Clawson said. “It’s always, ‘Good news is, but …’
“I just think when it’s good football … you don’t have the extremes. So, I’m excited our defense got a turnover but last year we threw too many picks. And on defense last year we gave up too many big plays. And those are things that we’ve got to get corrected.”
The good news is there's time to get those things ironed out.