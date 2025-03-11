Wake Forest puts up big score for win at Coastal Carolina

Wake Forest played so well to win its first game at Coastal Carolina that the game ended two innings early.

The Deacons blew out host Coastal Carolina 16-6 on Tuesday night at Spring Brooks Stadium, the game ending after seven innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.

It’s the first time since 2017 that Wake Forest has won at Coastal Carolina — the Deacons had lost eight straight in Conway, S.C., including two losses in 2019 and a loss five years ago to the day, on the day before the season was put on pause because of COVID.

There were fireworks for both teams early, with Wake Forest (15-3) coming away from the second inning with a 5-4 lead.

The Deacons blew things open with a seven-run fourth, and then tacked on three more in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Eighteen hits, seven walks, three errors and a hit batter led to Wake’s 16 runs, marking 69 runs across the last five games. Kade Lewis was 4-for-4 with a two-run home run in the fourth and an RBI single to score the game’s first run.

Ethan Conrad had Wake’s only other homer, a three-run blast in the second inning. He was 2-for-3 and scored three times.

Matt Scannell, Dalton Wentz and Matt Conte each had two-hit games. Javar Williams was 1-for-4 but drove in three runs, two of them on a double and another on a groundout.

Wake Forest used six pitchers and the only one who recorded more than three outs earned the decision. That was Matt Bedford (2-2), pitching the second and third innings and allowing two runs without giving up a hit — there was a walk, a hit batter, a catcher’s interference, and some productive outs to score against him.

Freshman Chris Levonas started and gave up two runs in the first inning. Luke Schmolke and Griffin Green each pitched a scoreless inning in relief, with Schmolke going 1-2-3 and Green striking out two.

Nate Whysong gave up the last two runs scored by Coastal Carolina (12-5), and Josh Gunther notched a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, with two strikeouts, to end the game early.