Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Deacons sweep Notre Dame in first ACC series of season

(Photo by Wake Forest Media Relations)

It doesn’t get any better than a sweep to start ACC play. Wake Forest notched that accomplishment with three wins over Notre Dame this weekend, getting off to an unbeaten start in ACC play. It’s the first time since 2012 that Wake Forest has won its first three ACC games of a season. Wake Forest’s win on Sunday was the 900th of coach Tom Walter’s career, which included previous stops at George Washington and New Orleans. “It was a great weekend. I'm really proud and happy for our ballclub,” Walter said via news release. “In regards to our pitching staff, I thought [Blake] Morningstar was great. … I think Blake has really turned into a guy and that's really exciting to see. “We got three good starts and that always sets you up well and saves you some bullets. Notre Dame has a really good ballclub and they came in here playing really good baseball. This is a great way for us to start conference play.” Here is a recap of how Wake’s series opener went. Here is a recap of how the other two games of the weekend went:

Wake Forest 6, Notre Dame 5

On Saturday, the Deacons got three early home runs for a lead, padded it later, and held on in the late innings to clinch the series. Marek Houston, Ethan Conrad and Jack Winnay went back-to-back-to-back with one out in the first inning. That trio combined for six of Wake’s eight hits, and five of Wake’s six RBI, in this game. Notre Dame scored a run in the third, but it was a 3-1 game until the seventh. Matthew Dallas (3-0) picked up the win by pitching five innings. He allowed that lone run in the third, striking out seven and giving up four hits and a walk. Winnay hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh, followed by an RBI single by Kade Lewis. The Deacons had to hold on from there, as the Irish scored three in the eighth and one in the ninth. Josh Gunther gave up three runs on two hits and two walks, and Zach Johnston gave up the ninth-inning run across one inning of work. Haiden Leffew notched the last two outs for his first save of the season.

Wake Forest 11, Notre Dame 1 (8 innings)