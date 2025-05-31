Wake Forest survives elimination game, 9th-inning scare

Score and score some more until the season has at least one more game on the schedule.

Wake Forest’s baseball team staved off elimination by beating Miami (Ohio) 14-13 on Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Deacons (37-21) will play another elimination game Sunday afternoon, against the loser of tonight’s game between Cincinnati and Tennessee. Wake Forest lost to the Bearcats on Friday; the Vols are the regional host.

Wake Forest gruelled through a 4-hour, 23-minute game to keep its season alive — in the process, winning its first NCAA tournament game since beating LSU in the College World Series two years ago.

This was survival in its truest form — at least, as true as that gets on a baseball diamond.

Miami (35-23) scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and put the game-tying run at third base with one out. That came after Blake Buzzeo’s two-run single through the left side that made it a one-run game; Buzzeo moved up to second base with two outs.

Logan Lunceford, who began the season as Wake’s Friday night starter, gave up Buzzeo’s single after relieving closer Haiden Leffew. Lunceford induced a pop up for the second out and ended the game with a swinging strikeout of Ryan Novak. That gave him his first save of the season.

The Deacons never trailed and the score was only tied once, at 4-4 after the second. But every time it seemed like Wake Forest had created some cushion, Miami scratched its way back into the game.

Wake Forest scored in every inning from the second to sixth, with four of those five resulting in crooked numbers. What turned out to be the game-winning run was a two-out double by Kade Lewis in the eighth, though, after Marek Houston walked (also with two outs).

The best example of that was the seventh. In the sixth, freshman Luke Costello obliterated a three-run home run — it cleared the stands in left field — for his second homer of the game, and a 13-7 lead.

Josh Gunther, who entered in the bottom of the fifth, worked around a two-out walk for a shut-down inning in the sixth. But in the seventh, after Wake Forest put its first two batters on and loaded the bases with two outs but didn’t score, Gunther gave up a single and two walks.

He was pulled for Joe Ariola, who threw nine pitches. One of them was a strike, meaning Miami scored twice on walks. That brought Leffew into the game, and he notched a strikeout to keep the lead at four.

Wake’s seven pitchers combined for 10 walks and three hit batters, along with 15 hits allowed. They also had 15 strikeouts and only four of the hits went for extra bases.

Wake’s offense was just a little better, obviously — 16 combined hits, nine of them for extra bases, nine walks and one hit batter.

After hitting four solo home runs in Friday’s loss, the Deacons were more homer-efficient in this one.

Costello and Javar Williams each hit two-run blasts in the top of the second inning, staking the Deacons to a 4-0 lead. They didn’t have the lead when the inning ended.

Chris Levonas, after looking sharp in a 1-2-3 first inning with two punchouts, came undone in the second. He gave up a leadoff double, threw two wild pitches, hit a batter with a pitch that bounced, and allowed an RBI single.

Zach Johnston relieved Levonas and allowed one inherited runner to score, on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. But he retired Miami’s best hitter, Evan Appelwick, to keep the score tied at 4-4.

Johnston (2-1) was given the win because in the top of the third, Dalton Wentz hit a tie-breaking solo homer. That was Wentz's third homer of the regional and fifth in Wake's last three games.

EXTRA BASES: Wake Forest was the designated visiting team because it was the home team in Friday’s game, and because Miami was the road team in a loss to Tennessee on Friday. … All nine of Wake’s starters had at least one hit. Wentz had a three-hit game, and Matt Scannell, Lewis, Costello, Matt Conte and Williams each had two hits. … Miami coach Brian Smiley was ejected in the top of the ninth for arguing balls and strikes.