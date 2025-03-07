Marek Houston ties program record in ACC opener

If driving in 22 runs in Wake Forest’s first 14 baseball games of the season wasn’t impressive enough, maybe Marek Houston’s performance in the 15th game will catch your eye.

The Deacons’ star shortstop tied a program record with 10 RBI, leading the onslaught of a 19-5 victory against Notre Dame in the ACC opener on Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark. The game ended in the seventh inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.

“I credit it to the guys getting on base for me,” Houston said via Zoom. “Trying to get those runs for my team, that’s all I was trying to do. It’s good to see those guys around me get their fair share, also.”

He’s not wrong about that, as the three batters behind him in the lineup — Ethan Conrad, Jack Winnay and Kade Lewis — each had two hits and combined to score four runs and notch five RBI.

From the 9-hole, Antonio Morales was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four runs scored, and leadoff batter Matt Scannell — Houston was batting second — reached base and scored four times (two walks, one hit, one HBP).

The other Deacon to drive in 10 runs in a game was Chris Lanzilli, who did so in a 2019 game against Boston College.

Houston didn’t have an RBI until a sacrifice fly in the second inning that gave the Deacons a 5-0 lead. Each of his three hits — he was 3-for-4 — drove in three runs.

The first of those hits was a three-run home run in the fourth inning. It both gave the Deacons (12-3) some breathing room, as he stepped to the plate with the score at 5-3, and ignited an 11-run inning. Later in that inning, he inside-outed a three-run double to right-center field.

In the fifth, Houston pulled a three-run double down the left-field line to drive in what wound up being Wake’s last three runs.

It was plenty enough support for a Wake Forest pitching staff that combined for 17 strikeouts — and here’s a reminder that the game only went seven innings.

Logan Lunceford (3-0) punched out 13 in five innings. He gave up two walks and two hits, both of them home runs in the third inning.

Wake’s bottom of the fourth inning lasted about 45 minutes; it was important to the Missouri transfer that he took the mound in the fifth.

“I was dead set on pitching the fifth. It was just a matter of when that was going to occur,” Lunceford said.

He retired the last seven batters he faced. Lunceford was relieved by Joe Ariola, who gave up a two-run homer in the sixth for the game’s final scoring.

Nate Brittain walked a batter in the seventh but still only faced three batters, as the game ended with a double play.