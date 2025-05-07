Wake Forest adds guard to transfer portal haul

In finding one more transfer portal piece to bolster its backcourt, Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team is bringing an in-state product back home.

Well, close enough to home.

Sebastian Akins committed to the Deacons while on a visit Wednesday afternoon. He’s from Concord, N.C., and spent last season playing for Denver University. He played his last two (at least) seasons of high school basketball at 1 of 1 Academy.

Akins was the Summit League freshman of the year, averaging 12.7 points per game. He only started 10 of 32 games, but played 25.7 minutes per game; he also averaged 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game, with an assist-to-turnover clip of 1.39.

Akins was a 30.4% 3-point shooter (34 of 112) and a 76.5% free-throw shooter (65 of 85).

On the KenPom side of Akins’ stats, the 6-2, 175-pounder had an assist rate of 23.5% and a turnover rate of 16.5%. He drew 4.3 fouls per 40 minutes and had a true shooting percentage of 50.1.

Akins is the fifth and likely final addition of Wake’s transfer portal haul in the current cycle. In the backcourt, the Deacons have brought in Nate Calmese (Washington State) and Mekhi Mason (Washington); Myles Colvin (Purdue) projects playing at the 2- or 3-position; and Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso) will be the Deacons’ center.

Wake’s newcomer count is up to seven total, with freshmen Isaac Carr and Jaylen Cross — just added to the mix last week — also set to join Wake’s program.