Deacons drop middle game against Pitt

Wake Forest gave up four runs in the last two innings, losing 10-8 to Pittsburgh on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The Deacons (33-17, 13-13 ACC) went ahead by a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Luke Costello’s tiebreaking home run — the freshman’s second blast of the game, along with a two-run homer in the first.

In the top of the eighth, though, Griffin Green hit the leadoff batter. He was replaced on the mound by Haiden Leffew, who got a strikeout before giving up a two-run homer to Sebastian Pisacreta. Leffew gave up a homer to the next batter, pinch-hitter Jackson Cooke, to make it a 9-7 lead for Pitt (26-22, 10-16).

Leffew and Rhys Bowie combined to walk the bases loaded before getting out of the eighth without further damage.

Wake Forest got one of those runs back on Jack Winnay’s RBI single in the bottom half of the inning. The Deacons put runners at second and third with one out before Mitchell Salvino lined into a double play at third base, though.

Bowie walked the bases loaded in the ninth and an RBI groundout against Joe Ariola put Pitt’s final run on the scoreboard. The Deacons got a one-out single by Austin Hawke in the bottom of the ninth but he was stranded there.

Wake’s six pitchers combined to allow 10 runs on nine hits, nine walks, one hit batter and two wild pitches. Matthew Dallas started and pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits. Every pitcher other than Ariola, who only faced two batters, was charged with allowing at least one run.

The Deacons had 11 hits and nine of them came from the middle of their lineup. Winnay was 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored; Costello was 3-for-4 with three RBI; and Kade Lewis was 2-for-5.

Wake Forest held leads of 3-0 after the first inning and 6-4 after the fifth.