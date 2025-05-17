Wake Forest loses regular-season finale

Wake Forest gave up runs in every inning of a 14-9 loss at Louisville in the regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Patterson Stadium.

The Deacons (36-19, 16-14 ACC) never gave up more than two runs in those innings until a four-run eighth. But it was a persistent onslaught that saw Louisville (35-20, 15-15) get a home run in each of the first three innings, two of them by Eddie King Jr.

Wake Forest committed five errors, though only Louisville’s first two runs were unearned. Three of those were committed by pitchers — Chris Levonas, Zach Johnston and Josh Gunther.

After Louisville led 5-0 through three innings, Wake Forest got back into the game and tied it at 7-7 in the top of the sixth. Jack Winnay hit a two-run homer, Jimmy Keenan walked with the bases loaded and Antonio Morales hit a sacrifice fly that tied it up.

Louisville got one run in the sixth and tacked on two more in the seventh for some cushion. The four-run eighth came against Matt Bedford.

Winnay was 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored. Luke Costello and Matt Scannell were both 3-for-5 in the lineup behind him, and Keenan was 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Levonas gave up five runs on six hits. He had four strikeouts; the other six Deacons pitchers only combined for one strikeout. Gunther and Troy Dressler, both of whom only recorded two outs, were the only ones who didn’t allow runs.