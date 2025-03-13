Deacons bow out of ACC tournament

CHARLOTTE – Low scoring, grinding, physical; both teams shooting under 35%.

This was the aesthetically displeasing game that Wake Forest had to have against North Carolina in a quarterfinal matchup of the ACC tournament. All season, the Deacons have been a defensive-minded and — for the most part — offensively challenged team.

It was enough until it wasn’t.

UNC knocked out the Deacons with a 68-59 result in Spectrum Center on Thursday, coming out on the other side of a back-and-forth second half that saw 10 lead changes in the last 12 minutes.

The Tar Heels (22-12) advance to play top-seeded Duke — without ACC player of the year Cooper Flagg — in a semifinal on Friday night. Depending on how things shake out for the rest of the week, Thursday’s game was either what pushed the Tar Heels into the NCAA tournament or they’ll have to beat Duke to punch their ticket.

That scenario was available to Wake Forest (21-11). It looked like it would transpire, given the Deacons rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the second half to turn this into a tight game for most of the second half.

Ultimately, Wake’s defensive prowess only took the Deacons so far. In this game and in the season that might have ended here in Charlotte.

“I feel like our identity is one of the things we really want to emphasize. Gritty, grimy, tough, we just want to play as hard as we can,” senior guard Cameron Hildreth told Deacons Illustrated. “We always take pride in our defense because we know that’s one of the things we can control, especially if things aren’t going well offensively.”

Things were going poorly on both ends when UNC had a 42-32 lead after a few minutes in the second half. That led to a timeout by Steve Forbes.

Wake Forest responded with a 14-3 run, notching its sixth and seventh “kills” — three straight defensive stops — of the game. Its senior guards, Hunter Sallis and Hildreth, scored six points apiece in that run.