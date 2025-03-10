Hunter Sallis picked as first-team All-ACC player

Hunter Sallis has company that only includes Wake Forest hall of famers.

Sallis is a first-team All-ACC selection for the second straight season, as announced by the league Monday evening. Fellow senior guard Cameron Hildreth was named an honorable mention All-ACC player.

Sallis is the first player from Wake Forest to repeat as a first-team All-ACC pick since Tim Duncan was on three straight, between 1995-97. He’s the 10th Deacon to land a first-team All-ACC nod in multiple seasons.

The others are: Dickie Hemric (1954-55), Len Chappell (1960-62), Bob Leonard (1965-66), Charlie Davis (1969-71), Skip Brown (1975, ’77), Rod Griffin (1977-78), Rodney Rogers (1992-93), Randolph Childress (1994-95) and Duncan.

All of those players have been inducted into Wake’s hall of fame.

The 6-5, 185-pound guard who’s been at Wake Forest for two seasons after transferring from Gonzaga leads the Deacons with 18 points per game. Sallis’ 3-pointers made (42) and assists (88) are also the most on the team, and he’s averaging 5.1 rebounds per game

Hildreth is averaging 14.9 points per game and leads the Deacons with 51 steals. He received one vote for the league’s defensive player of the year award.