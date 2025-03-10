Hunter Sallis picked as first-team All-ACC player

Cameron Hildreth lands in All-ACC honorable mention, as the Deacons’ representation in league awards
Hunter Sallis has company that only includes Wake Forest hall of famers.
Sallis is a first-team All-ACC selection for the second straight season, as announced by the league Monday evening. Fellow senior guard Cameron Hildreth was named an honorable mention All-ACC player.
Sallis is the first player from Wake Forest to repeat as a first-team All-ACC pick since Tim Duncan was on three straight, between 1995-97. He’s the 10th Deacon to land a first-team All-ACC nod in multiple seasons.
The others are: Dickie Hemric (1954-55), Len Chappell (1960-62), Bob Leonard (1965-66), Charlie Davis (1969-71), Skip Brown (1975, ’77), Rod Griffin (1977-78), Rodney Rogers (1992-93), Randolph Childress (1994-95) and Duncan.
All of those players have been inducted into Wake’s hall of fame.
The 6-5, 185-pound guard who’s been at Wake Forest for two seasons after transferring from Gonzaga leads the Deacons with 18 points per game. Sallis’ 3-pointers made (42) and assists (88) are also the most on the team, and he’s averaging 5.1 rebounds per game
Hildreth is averaging 14.9 points per game and leads the Deacons with 51 steals. He received one vote for the league’s defensive player of the year award.
Here are the All-ACC teams, as voted on by a select panel of the league’s media and coaches. There were 81 total voters and coaches could not vote for their own players:
All-ACC first-team
Name, school, voting points
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 400
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 392
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 364
Chase Hunter, Clemson, 328
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 257
All-ACC second-team
RJ Davis, UNC, 241
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 238
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 225
Kon Knueppel, Duke, 208
Jamir Watkins, FSU, 150
All-ACC third-team
Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville, 125
Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 72
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 72
Boopie Miller, SMU, 71
Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh, 62
All-ACC honorable mention
Matthew Cleveland, Miami, 49
Andrej Stojakovic, California, 48
Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 40
Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 38
J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 32
Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 29
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 26
Khaman Maluach, Duke, 23
Viktor Lakhin, Clemson, 20
Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 19
Note: All-ACC team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system — five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team.