Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Can’t get much better than a plus-51 run differential and a four-game sweep of opening weekend.

That’s the final tally, 63-12, for the start of Wake Forest’s baseball season, having beaten LIU and Marist two times each in the past three days. Three of the games ended in the seventh inning because of an agreed-upon mercy rule.

“Really happy with our position players and where we are. I think we’re going to be a good offensive club,” coach Tom Walter said after Sunday’s finale. “I think we can steal some bases, I think we can play defense. I think we’ve got options, we’ve got versatility.

“I love our bullpen pieces. … We’ve got a good mix of power and finesse.”

That leaves one area unmentioned — starting pitching.

All four starters this weekend — Logan Lunceford, Joe Ariola, Matthew Dallas and Blake Morningstar, in that order — combined for 14 2/3 innings, 10 hits, five runs (three earned), 11 walks and 23 strikeouts. Only Dallas saw the fifth inning, working 4 1/3; all four had multiple walks.

It’s not a catastrophe of a start for Wake’s starters, but it is worth tagging as the area that has the most question marks moving forward.

“These first 14 games, we’re going to be learning about this club,” Walter said, “and how they respond to adversity. We haven’t faced a ton of adversity yet, so we’ll see what happens. … I like the makeup of this club.”

Walter did mention this coincidence on the schedule: The Deacons had an opening-weekend sweep last season and then dropped their first Tuesday game, 4-3, at UNC Greensboro on the following Tuesday.

Wake’s next game is Tuesday and again, it’s at UNCG. The Spartans started their season by sweeping a doubleheader at Creighton on Friday, and lost 17-1 on Sunday in the series finale.

