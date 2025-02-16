Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

Deacons roll up 63 runs in four-game sweep of opening weekend
Can’t get much better than a plus-51 run differential and a four-game sweep of opening weekend.
That’s the final tally, 63-12, for the start of Wake Forest’s baseball season, having beaten LIU and Marist two times each in the past three days. Three of the games ended in the seventh inning because of an agreed-upon mercy rule.
“Really happy with our position players and where we are. I think we’re going to be a good offensive club,” coach Tom Walter said after Sunday’s finale. “I think we can steal some bases, I think we can play defense. I think we’ve got options, we’ve got versatility.
“I love our bullpen pieces. … We’ve got a good mix of power and finesse.”
That leaves one area unmentioned — starting pitching.
All four starters this weekend — Logan Lunceford, Joe Ariola, Matthew Dallas and Blake Morningstar, in that order — combined for 14 2/3 innings, 10 hits, five runs (three earned), 11 walks and 23 strikeouts. Only Dallas saw the fifth inning, working 4 1/3; all four had multiple walks.
It’s not a catastrophe of a start for Wake’s starters, but it is worth tagging as the area that has the most question marks moving forward.
“These first 14 games, we’re going to be learning about this club,” Walter said, “and how they respond to adversity. We haven’t faced a ton of adversity yet, so we’ll see what happens. … I like the makeup of this club.”
Walter did mention this coincidence on the schedule: The Deacons had an opening-weekend sweep last season and then dropped their first Tuesday game, 4-3, at UNC Greensboro on the following Tuesday.
Wake’s next game is Tuesday and again, it’s at UNCG. The Spartans started their season by sweeping a doubleheader at Creighton on Friday, and lost 17-1 on Sunday in the series finale.
Here is a recap of Wake’s doubleheader sweep on Friday.
Here is how each game of this weekend went:
Wake Forest 14, LIU 0 (7 innings)
On Saturday, the top three of Wake’s lineup combined for seven hits, seven runs and nine RBI.
Matt Scannell was 2-for-5 with two runs and three RBI in the leadoff spot; Marek Houston was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI from the 2-hole; and Ethan Conrad was 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBI, batting third.
Ryan Preisano had a two-run homer in the second inning and Houston had a two-run blast in the sixth. Kade Lewis was 1-for-2 with an RBI double and three walks, and freshman Dalton Wentz had a hit and scored twice.
This was the game started by Dallas, and he gave up one hit and two walks, striking out nine. Josh Gunther pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit and striking out two. Dylan Zucker capped the abbreviated shutout by pitching around a walk in the seventh.
Wake Forest 24, Marist 6 (7 innings)
On Sunday, the Deacons scored multiple runs in all six turns they got at the plate.
Houston was 3-for-3 and walked twice; he scored four runs and had four RBI, bringing his total for the weekend to 13 RBI.
“Since the day he stepped foot on campus in the fall, he’s been our best all-around hitter,” Walter said of Houston. “And that’s saying something because Ethan Conrad and Jack Winnay and Kade Lewis are pretty good, too. But Marek’s been playing at a really high level for a really long time.”
Two of those three others mentioned by Walter homered in this game — Winnay had a grand slam in the third inning and Conrad had a two-run blast in the fifth.
A couple of returners who didn’t have the best of seasons last year had big games. Austin Hawke was 2-for-4 with three runs and four RBI, hitting a two-run homer in the fifth. And Chris Katz was 3-for-5 with two doubles, adding a solo homer in the sixth.
Morningstar allowed four hits and three runs (two earned), with three walks and four strikeouts. Troy Dressler and Zach Johnston pitched scoreless innings in relief. Haiden Leffew gave up three runs (one earned) and only recorded two outs in the seventh, so Will Ray ended the game with a strikeout.