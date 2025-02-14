Wake Forest sweeps doubleheader to start season

Deacons blow out LIU in first game, put up another 11 runs in defeat of Marist

Photo by Courtesy of the ACC

In only one day, albeit with two games, Wake Forest put some of what might be different about this year’s baseball team on display. The Deacons swept a season-opening doubleheader, beating LIU 14-2 in the first game and Marist 11-4 in the nightcap on Friday at David F. Couch Ballpark. “All around good day for the Deacs and hopefully we find a way to get one in tomorrow,” coach Tom Walter said, referencing an undetermined schedule for the rest of the weekend because of inclement weather. “It was great to be back out here, a lot of energy from the team the last couple of days.” Wake Forest put up 25 runs across 14 turns at the plate — the first game ended in the seventh inning because of an agreed-upon 10-run rule — with only two home runs, both coming off the bat of junior shortstop Marek Houston. Otherwise, the Deacons were aggressive on the basepaths, with a combined four steals and taking extra bases where they could. On the mound, Wake Forest sent nine combined pitchers into this doubleheader and Walter was still encouraged that a few of his high-leverage relievers (Zach Johnston, Josh Gunther and Haiden Leffew) weren’t needed. “Really, happy with the pitching we didn’t use today,” Walter said. “I was really happy with our bullpen.” Wake Forest is scheduled to play another couple of games on Saturday against LIU (11 a.m.) and Marist (6 p.m.) but, as Walter said, that plan is in flux because of weather concerns. Here is a recap of how each game went:

Wake Forest 14, LIU 2 (7 innings)

In Game 1, scoring two touchdowns is a good thing no matter who the opponent. Doing so with only one home run is a little different for the Deacons, at least compared to recent seasons. Houston’s grand slam accounted for Wake’s last four runs of a mercy-rule shortened game. That blast from the junior shortstop came in the fourth inning, as the Deacons jumped all over a team that won 33 games and the Northeast Conference last season. Jack Winnay drove in the first two runs of the game with a single in the first inning, and Dalton Wentz and Javar Williams added two-out RBI singles later in the frame. Wake Forest put up another four-spot in the third inning, getting a sacrifice fly by catcher Jimmy Keenan, an RBI double by Wentz, an RBI groundout by Matt Scannell, and a run-scoring single by Houston with two outs. Before Houston’s slam, Wentz drove in a run in the fourth with another double and Williams added a sac fly. Wentz, a freshman who was a late addition to the class, played third base and was 3-for-4 with two runs, along with those three RBI. Kade Lewis, a transfer from Butler, was the other Deacon with three hits; he was 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Winnay, Houston and Williams each had two-hit games. Logan Lunceford (1-0) had a sterling debut on the mound, pitching four shutout innings and allowing one hit and two walks, with seven strikeouts. He transferred from Missouri. Griffin Green, Rhys Bowie and Nate Brittain each pitched one inning in relief, with Bowie giving up two runs in the sixth.

Wake Forest 11, Marist 4