Season preview: Wake Forest baseball

You won’t find another three top-10 picks on this Wake Forest baseball team.

You probably won’t find a fourth straight season of having the ACC pitcher of the year.

You might not find the same type of run production, reliant on home runs and station-to-station movement, with this team.

Change can be a good thing.

“I think we’re going to be a really good defensive team, which excites me,” coach Tom Walter said in the fall about the upcoming season. “We’re probably more athletic than we’ve ever been. On the offensive side of the ball, we’ve got some speed, we’ve got some power, we’ve got some guys who can grind at-bats.

“On the pitching side, I would be shocked if we had the ACC pitcher of the year. … But I do think, for 36 innings in a week … we’re going to be able to throw much better stuff day in, day out, top to bottom.”

So, let’s start there.

Rhett Lowder repeated as ACC pitcher of the year in 2022-23, and then last season saw Chase Burns shine in his only season with the Deacons. The top-end star power probably isn’t there for the Deacons this year, but the depth is where optimism streams.

Logan Lunceford, a right-handed transfer from Missouri, gets the start in the opener on Friday. Left-hander Joe Ariola, a key bullpen arm last season, will start Game 2.

On Saturday, lefty Matthew Dallas — a 6-5 transfer from Tennessee — starts the day on the mound. The fourth game of the weekend will see sophomore righty Blake Morningstar get the nod.

It leaves a plethora of options out of the bullpen or in potential piggyback situations — meaning the starter throws 3-4 innings, followed by the next option throwing 3-4. Returners in the mix are Will Ray, Zach Johnston, Haiden Leffew and Josh Gunther; freshmen Duncan Marsten, Chris Levonas and Nate Whysong will have chances; transfers Nate Brittain (Campbell), Matt Bedford (Notre Dame) and Griffin Green (Virginia Tech) will eat innings.

Behind them is a defense that, again, Walter thinks could be as good as the Deacons have had.

There’s a blend of returning talent and new faces up and down Wake’s projected lineup. Shortstop Marek Houston is the name that pops out, entering his third season as a starter. Jack Winnay had a breakout season last year and is back for his junior campaign; Javar Williams, Antonio Morales, Austin Hawke and Cam Nelson all had turns starting games last year.

The two big transfer names to know are Ethan Conrad (Marist) and Jimmy Keenan (St. John’s). They’ll be up the middle, Conrad in centerfield and Keenan at catcher. Kade Lewis (Butler) and Matt Scannell (Princeton) will also earn plenty of at-bats. Freshman infielder Dalton Wentz was an important one to keep out of the MLB draft and get to campus, too.

It’s a lineup that perhaps will be more versatile in the way it creates runs.

“Us flying out to the track 14 times and creating good exit velocity for outs, it’s not helpful,” Walter said. “I mean, we saw that in Omaha. When we couldn’t homer, we struggled to score.

“I do think this team has the ability to be more versatile offensively than some of our other teams. Now, whether we go out and do that, we’ve got to practice it and go out and do it in games.”

Wake Forest opens the season with a doubleheader on Friday against LIU and Marist (2:30 and 6 p.m.), and then plays another doubleheader on Saturday in the same order (11 a.m. and 6 p.m.).

If nothing else from the first weekend, the Deacons’ pitching depth will be on display.