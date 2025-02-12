Wake Forest wilts late

Deacons blow 16-point lead in second half, lose to Florida State in final seconds

Florida State's AJ Swinton dunks against Wake Forest during the second half of Wednesday night's game. (Photo by Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – If you drew up the ideal way for Wake Forest to play the first 32 minutes or so, this wouldn’t have been it — but it was close enough for the Deacons to lead by 16. If you drew up the worst-case scenario for the last eight minutes, with the most-painful way to lose a game involved — that’s about the crux of it. “Probably the worst loss I’ve had here in my tenure. And we have nobody to blame but ourselves,” coach Steve Forbes said after Wake’s 72-70 loss to visiting Florida State on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum. Wake Forest (18-7, 10-4 ACC) will be stinging from this for a while for a few reasons. Chief among them is the blown lead, which was 16 at seven junctures of the second half, and was still at 63-54 with 4:50 left and FSU’s best player, Jamir Watkins, having fouled out. It’s also the first “bad” loss for a team that spent the last month and a half playing its way onto the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble. FSU entered this game 87th in the NET rankings, meaning it’s a Quad-3 loss for the Deacons; they entered Wednesday with a combined record of 12-0 in Quad-3 and Quad-4 games. And in perhaps the way that’s most stunning, it’s in the way Wake Forest lost for only the second time at home this season. A team that’s been so consistent on the defensive end was gouged on that end of the court. “As a team that prioritizes defense, it’s extremely disappointing,” senior guard Hunter Sallis said. “I mean, there’s no explanation for how we guarded the last 15 minutes of the game. “That’s just not who we are and we’ll definitely correct it before Saturday.” That’s the next big one, a game at SMU. The Mustangs are now ½-game ahead of Wake Forest for fourth place in the ACC standings.

Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis, right, drives against FSU's Justin Thomas. (Photo by Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

There will be time to talk about that one soon enough; first, a rundown of what went wrong Wednesday. Wake’s defense was poor throughout the determining stages of this one. Its offense was hit or miss — with a lot of the latter when it mattered most. - Sallis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw with 2:23 left and the Deacons leading 65-62. - Sallis missed a jumper from in the paint with about a minute left. Those paled in comparison to what came next. - After FSU’s Taylor Bol Bowen drained a wide-open 3-pointer for the Seminoles’ (15-9, 6-7) first lead since the first 10 minutes of the game, Ty-Laur Johnson missed a rushed, transition 3 with about 13 seconds left. That came with Sallis trailing the play and seemingly confused why he didn’t get the ball. “There’s nothing you can see there,” Forbes said. “I wanted Hunter to get the ball, you know, he was right behind him. I thought he was going to turn and give it to him.” - Through some combination of luck and/or bone headedness, Wake Forest wasn’t out of chances. After Johnson’s 3, there was confusion and the Deacons didn’t commit a foul. So, FSU went down and had Justin Thomas dunk the ball for a three-point lead with 1.1 seconds left. Wake Forest in-bounded the ball to Cameron Hildreth, who took a dribble and was fouled trying to heave a shot from halfcourt. That sent him to the free-throw line for three shots and a chance to tie the game. He missed the first one, made the second, and missed the third intentionally for Wake Forest to attempt a tip-in with three-tenths of a second left. That didn’t work. “So, look, it’s on us. On me,” Forbes said. “It’s a bad loss, a Quad-3 loss at home. When your margin of error is not very big, these things come back to hurt you. So, we’ve got to go find it some place else, to make it up. I’m disappointed in the loss, extremely disappointed.”

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes reacts to a play in the second half of Wednesday night's game. (Photo by Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)