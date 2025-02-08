Wake Forest pulls away, completes west coast sweep

When in doubt — or in a dogfight of a basketball game — riding your seniors is a good formula to pull out a road win.

Wake Forest’s senior trio of captains combined for 62 points in a 76-66 win at California on Saturday at Haas Pavilion.

Cameron Hildreth (23 points), Hunter Sallis (20) and Efton Reid III (19) led the way for the Deacons (18-6, 10-3 ACC). They combined to make 24 of 36 shots; the rest of the Deacons had 14 points on 6-for-16 shooting.

Wake Forest wrapped up a two-game swing through the ACC’s new west coast additions, having beaten Stanford on Wednesday night. The Deacons are 5-2 in league road games this season.

This was a tight game, with Wake Forest holding a two-point edge at halftime. The score was tied four times in the first five-plus minutes of the second half but Cal (12-12, 5-8) never took a lead.

The Deacons pulled away with an extended 20-5 run after it was tied for the last time, at 42-42. The first two of those 20 points came on a mid-range jumper by Omaha Biliew — surprise! — and Reid nailed a 3-pointer early in the run.

That spurt ended with the Deacons ahead 62-47 with seven minutes left. The lead stayed in double figures for the rest of the game; Sallis scored seven and Hildreth scored five in the last six minutes to help close things out.

Cal freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 21 points, going 10-for-11 at the free-throw line. Fellow guards Jovan Blacksher Jr. (12 points) and Andrej Stojakovic (10) also scored in double figures, but that trio was a combined 11-for-30 from the field.

Wake Forest held a 31-29 lead at halftime. There were a couple of important stats through the first 20 minutes:

- Wake Forest had three turnovers and Cal had eight. The Deacons scored eight points off of those giveaways, while Cal didn’t score after any of Wake’s.

- Cal held a 21-14 rebounding advantage, which was buoyed by eight offensive rebounds. The Golden Bears had a 12-2 edge in second-chance points.

Cal finished with 14 offensive rebounds and 22 second-chance points.

Biliew reentered the fold late in the first half. The sophomore forward has only played in one game since Nov. 10, a few weeks ago when he suffered an ankle injury at Virginia Tech. His only two points were on that go-ahead jumper, and he had two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 11 minutes.

Sallis led Wake Forest with eight rebounds.