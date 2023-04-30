Sean Maginn, Ryan Smenda Jr., Blake Whiteheart picked up after conclusion of draft

Ryan Smenda Jr. is one of three Deacons who signed with an NFL team after going undrafted. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports Images)

Wake Forest had a trio of starters sign free agent contracts shortly after the NFL draft ended on Saturday and two of them are going to remain teammates. Offensive lineman Sean Maginn and linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. were both signed by the Los Angeles Rams, joining third-round pick Kobie Turner. Tight end Blake Whiteheart was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. Maginn spent six seasons at Wake Forest and was a starter for the last four. He mostly played left guard but filled in at center when needed, which is versatility that gives him a boost in trying to make the Rams’ roster. According to Pro Football Focus, Maginn played 3,475 snaps for the Deacons.

Smenda was an immediate contributor as a freshman in 2018 and is also a four-year starter. He had his best season in his last one as a Deacon, grading out at 80.4 (per PFF) and recording a team-best 117 tackles. That’s the most tackles by a Deacon in a single season since Jon Abbate had 120 in 2006. His 355 career tackles rank eighth all-time at Wake Forest and he’s only the fourth player in this century to record at least 300 in his Wake Forest career (Aaron Curry had 332, Ryan Janvion had 328 and Brandon Chubb had 326).