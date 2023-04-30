Maginn spent six seasons at Wake Forest and was a starter for the last four. He mostly played left guard but filled in at center when needed, which is versatility that gives him a boost in trying to make the Rams’ roster. According to Pro Football Focus, Maginn played 3,475 snaps for the Deacons.
Smenda was an immediate contributor as a freshman in 2018 and is also a four-year starter. He had his best season in his last one as a Deacon, grading out at 80.4 (per PFF) and recording a team-best 117 tackles. That’s the most tackles by a Deacon in a single season since Jon Abbate had 120 in 2006.
His 355 career tackles rank eighth all-time at Wake Forest and he’s only the fourth player in this century to record at least 300 in his Wake Forest career (Aaron Curry had 332, Ryan Janvion had 328 and Brandon Chubb had 326).
Whiteheart is a local product from Mount Tabor High School who was also a five-year player for the Deacons. He had 44 catches for 541 yards and six touchdowns in his career, working his way into a primary backup role in 2020 and becoming a starter last season (playing a starter’s share of snaps in 2021, also).