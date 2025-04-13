Wake Forest baseball weekend recap

(Photo by Courtesy of the ACC)

Wake Forest’s baseball team took a three-game winning streak to Chapel Hill and left town with three losses — two of them blowouts, and then on the wrong side of a one-run game. The Deacons (24-13, 9-9 ACC) lost the first two games by a combined score of 28-2, with both of them ending in the middle of the seventh inning because of the 10-run mercy rule. North Carolina (28-8, 11-7) entered the weekend a game behind Wake Forest in the ACC standings and exits it in third place in league standings. “We're in a funk right now,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said via news release after Sunday’s loss. “If it's not our pitching, it's our defense, our hitting. We're just not putting it together right now. We'll turn that around, and we'll be ready to go on Tuesday.” The Deacons play host to Coastal Carolina on Tuesday before a three-game series against Boston College begins Thursday. Here are quick recaps of each game this weekend:

UNC 11, Wake Forest 1 (7 innings)

On Friday, the Tar Heels scored four runs in the second inning and it proved enough against a Wake Forest offense that mustered only five hits. Freshman Chris Levonas, in his first career start against an ACC team, gave up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings. He had given up three runs in 13 1/3 innings of mid-week work before this game. Wake’s only run scored on Luke Costello’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, which made it a 9-1 game. The Deacons got four hits and three walks across 5 2/3 innings against UNC starter Chris Knapp (7-0), but couldn’t cash in until that lone run in the sixth.

UNC 17, Wake Forest 1 (7 innings)

On Saturday, UNC jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings and then after Wake Forest scored its only run, put up a five-run fourth to cruise in the series’ middle game. Five of the six pitchers Wake Forest used gave up multiple runs. Logan Lunceford (5-3) started and gave up five runs on six hits and three walks; he only recorded four outs. Luke Schmolke (1 1/3 innings) and Zach Johnston (1/3 inning) were each charged with allowing three runs. Troy Dressler gave up two runs, and Dylan Zucker surrendered four runs. Rhys Bowie retired all five batters he faced, the only Deacon who had a good day on the mound. Wake’s only run came on a home run by Dalton Wentz. He was 2-for-2, the only Deacon with a multi-hit game. UNC had 14 hits and 10 walks. Jackson Van De Brake and Gavin Gallaher were both 3-for-4, driving in four and three runs, respectively.

UNC 3, Wake Forest 2