Deacons take stock of first time in Allegacy Stadium

Wake Forest only has one week left of spring football practices, and scrimmaged Saturday
WINSTON-SALEM – Even in a near-empty stadium, you can still feel a different energy with Wake Forest’s football program.
This one had more to do with venue than action on the field.
Wake Forest held a scrimmage Saturday morning at Allegacy Stadium, the first time of the spring — in practice 12 of 15 — the Deacons were on their home turf.
“It’s a little different edge, the bright lights are on,” senior safety Nick Andersen said. “This is your Coliseum. So, we’re gladiators getting off the bus and every time we get to come here, we’re very fortunate.”
That sentiment was echoed by new coach Jake Dickert.
With one week left in his first spring practice session with the Deacons, Dickert has seen Allegacy Stadium — just without players. His introduction press conference was held in Bridger Field House 114 days ago.
“I think finally getting to Allegacy Stadium and just feeling this is our arena, this is where we play, this is where the fans come out and support us,” Dickert said.
That last part is coming a week from now — Wake’s Spring Showcase will be April 19, starting at 3 p.m. with free admission.
“It was a big day,” Dickert continued. “We have our 10 signees who haven’t joined us yet are here, we had about 15 alumni back. It’s good to see people in the stands, see that energy flowing.”
Here were some other notable items in Saturday’s scrimmage:
Andersen’s two-interception day
The senior safety had a pair of interceptions — one of Deshawn Purdie, one of Jeremy Hecklinski — in Saturday’s scrimmage.
Both of them were on intermediate routes, with Andersen sitting back in a zone until breaking on the ball.
“Coach Haze set me up nice for it,” Andersen said, referencing defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. “I’ll give credit to him on that.
“Catch the ones they throw to you, you know what it is.”
The first one, against Purdie, was probably a pick-6 — such things are difficult to judge in scrimmages when full contact is only sometimes allowed.
Andersen has eight interceptions in his career, the first three infamously coming against Virginia Tech as a freshman walk-on in 2020. They were against Hendon Hooker, who went on to become a Heisman Trophy contender at Tennessee.
Demond Claiborne’s volatility
After Andersen’s first interception, back on the offensive sideline, there appeared to be some sort of emotional reaction from Claiborne, the senior running back.
He had to be calmed down by Purdie. It’s hard to know what exactly the problem was from press box, so it’s best summed up by Claiborne being upset about something on the play that ended with the interception.
On the next series, and two plays later, Claiborne hit a seam on the left side of the line and was shot out of a cannon for a touchdown run of about 60 yards.
“When we give No. 1 the ball, big things happen,” Dickert said. “I’m pretty sure I’m going to go back and say, ‘Let’s just give this guy the ball a lot. And a lot more.’”
The 5-10, 195-pounder had 1,049 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season, added 254 yards and two more touchdowns on 23 catches, and has returned a kickoff for a touchdown in each of the last two seasons.
Unfinished product
Maybe this is the disclaimer that should just be repeated at the bottom of every spring football story.
In addressing the overall outlook of the scrimmage, Dickert said, “From a performance standpoint, just tons of good and tons of stuff that we need to work on.”
Within that and keeping things on a basic level — Wake’s defense was stingy and opportunistic, with at least one other turnover forced other than Andersen’s two interceptions. But Wake’s offense, specifically its passing game, needs to find a rhythm.
And then comes the disclaimer, if it wasn’t obvious given Wake’s season opener is still 4½ months away.
“You should never be a finished product sometime in April,” Dickert said.
