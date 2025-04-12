Deacons take stock of first time in Allegacy Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM – Even in a near-empty stadium, you can still feel a different energy with Wake Forest’s football program.

This one had more to do with venue than action on the field.

Wake Forest held a scrimmage Saturday morning at Allegacy Stadium, the first time of the spring — in practice 12 of 15 — the Deacons were on their home turf.

“It’s a little different edge, the bright lights are on,” senior safety Nick Andersen said. “This is your Coliseum. So, we’re gladiators getting off the bus and every time we get to come here, we’re very fortunate.”

That sentiment was echoed by new coach Jake Dickert.

With one week left in his first spring practice session with the Deacons, Dickert has seen Allegacy Stadium — just without players. His introduction press conference was held in Bridger Field House 114 days ago.

“I think finally getting to Allegacy Stadium and just feeling this is our arena, this is where we play, this is where the fans come out and support us,” Dickert said.

That last part is coming a week from now — Wake’s Spring Showcase will be April 19, starting at 3 p.m. with free admission.

“It was a big day,” Dickert continued. “We have our 10 signees who haven’t joined us yet are here, we had about 15 alumni back. It’s good to see people in the stands, see that energy flowing.”

Here were some other notable items in Saturday’s scrimmage: