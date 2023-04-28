Wake Forest ran its streak to seven years with at least one player selected in the NFL draft.

Defensive tackle Kobie Turner was a third-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams on Friday night, the 89th overall pick of the draft.

Turner spent one season at Wake Forest after transferring into the program from Richmond. He was a three-time All-CAA selection while with the Spiders.

The 6-2, 288-pounder had 38 tackles, 10 TFLs and two sacks last season for the Deacons. He was an analytical website darling, grading out at 92.2 overall (out of 100) on Pro Football Focus, the second-highest mark last season for a defensive player in a Power 5 conference.

At 89th overall, Turner was only the second player picked in the draft who did not participate in the NFL Combine.