For the last time in 2½ weeks, Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team will play a game in the friendly confines of Joel Coliseum.

The Deacons play host to Hampton on Saturday afternoon before hitting the road for three straight games against power-conference teams — at Wisconsin for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge (Tuesday), at Clemson for the ACC opener (next Friday), and then a neutral site game against LSU (in Atlanta on Dec. 10).

Coach Steve Forbes knows the importance of the Deacons getting right against Hampton.

“We’ve got one more game on Saturday, and then we head into a tough stretch where we’ve gotta be on the road,” Forbes said. “We’ve gotta take care of business on Saturday.”

Wake Forest had Thanksgiving off before practicing Friday, both in celebration of the holiday — players were served a hearty meal on campus — and because of a few medical situations.

Daivien Williamson was unable to play Wednesday night against South Carolina State because of a back injury that’s hobbled him for the past couple of weeks. Andrew Carr and Damari Monsanto, both of whom started against S.C. State, have been sick.

All of them are players worth watching in Saturday’s game against Hampton.

**********