Ending the Charleston Classic with an overtime loss to LSU made Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes zero in on two stats with the same number.

The Deacons had 18 turnovers and allowed 18 offensive rebounds.

“You can say, ‘Well they fought hard,’ but I’m not here for that,” Forbes said after Wake’s overtime loss to LSU last weekend. “Obviously we don’t have a lot of depth and we got tired. Those guys played heavy minutes but they have to take care of the ball.”

That marked Wake’s third loss in the last four games. This is the first time since 2017 that Wake Forest has a losing record through the first five games of a season.

On the issue of depth: Last season, Tyree Appleby played 90.8% of Wake’s minutes, 18th in the country (per KenPom). He was the first Deacon to rank in the top 100 nationally in that category since Brandon Childress in the 2018-19 season.

Cameron Hildreth (88.3%), Hunter Sallis (87.8%) and Andrew Carr (87.3%) all rank in the top 100 this season.

It’s been a tough slate; clearly Forbes isn’t interested in using excuses.

Here’s what to know ahead of Friday’s game:

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Joel Coliseum.

TV: ACC Network Extra.

Announcers: Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Stan Lewter (analyst).

Series; last meeting: Wake Forest leads 3-0; Wake Forest won 95-59 in 2021.

Records: Charleston Southern 2-3; Wake Forest 2-3.