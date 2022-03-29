Jake LaRavia to enter NBA draft, maintain eligibility

Jake LaRavia announced Tuesday night that he’s entering the NBA draft but maintaining his college eligibility. LaRavia is a junior who transferred to Wake Forest after two seasons at Indiana State.

Another domino has fallen for Wake Forest’s future roster, and it also has the potential to be reset.

LaRavia was second for the Deacons in scoring this season with 14.9 points per game, and led Wake Forest with 6.6 rebounds per game. He was a second-team All-ACC selection.

The 6-8, 235-pounder also played solid defense all season, with enough foot speed to guard smaller wings on the perimeter and enough size to bang around inside.

LaRavia has appeared in the second round of mock drafts lately.

LaRavia joins Isaiah Mucius in the draft process, and they figure to not be the only Deacons to at least test the NBA process. Dallas Walton and Daivien Williamson are also seniors who could return for a final season of eligibility.