Anthony Harris Matthew Hatfield

Anthony Harris, a tough guard with a high motor, remains one of the more consistent competitors nationally and already has his fair share of college suitors. The four-star prospect remains relatively open, but did single out Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Maryland and Ohio State as having invested time and energy in his recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Virginia Tech: “They are just telling me that I am their type of player who can come in and get them back to where they were like the NCAA tournament this year. I have been there three times. It is a very fun atmosphere. Everybody is really close.” Wake Forest: “They do a good job of keeping in touch with me. They need new people in their program since they have a lot of guys leaving.” Maryland: “They are saying that I am a program changer and they like the way that I play as an aggressive, tough, lockdown defender.” Ohio State: “They like my size as a guard and that I am a lockdown defender that is a tough player, which is what they want.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Harris is set to complete his senior travel ball season in the coming months with the Team Takeover program on the Nike EYBL circuit. While a few programs have begun to stand out, Harris is still months away from a decision. “I want to narrow it down some time in the summer after my AAU season and before my high school season starts.”

RIVALS' REACTION