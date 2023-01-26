We’re only a few days away from planning some weekends in the fall.

The ACC’s football schedule will be released Monday night. Wake Forest hasn’t started spring practices (yet), but the Deacons’ 2023 calendar will soon take form.

Wake Forest is entering Dave Clawson’s 10th season at the helm and has been to seven consecutive bowl games. The Deacons went 8-5 last season with a Gasparilla Bowl win.

Monday’s announcement — slated to be made on ACC Network in a show that begins at 7 p.m. — will be dates of next season’s games.

Let’s get some reminders out of the way before then:

- This is the first of four seasons under the 3-5-5 scheduling model, which the ACC announced last summer. It means that each team will have three permanent opponents, while playing the other 10 teams twice in the next four seasons (once at home, once on the road).

There could be more seasons under the 3-5-5 model; it was just announced in a four-year cycle.

- Wake’s three permanent opponents are Duke, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. That’s two schools who had first-year coaches last season (Mike Elko did well at Duke and was named ACC coach of the year, while Brent Pry struggled at Virginia Tech), and another that fired its coach after four games and removed the interim tag from Brent Key.

- Last season was the final one for the ACC’s Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Pour some out for #CoastalChaos and … well, Clemson and Florida State’s dominance kept #AtlanticAnarchy from ever getting off the runway.

The ACC championship game will be between the two teams atop the 14-team standings, played Dec. 2 in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.