Wake Forest’s assignment in the second year of the ACC-SEC Challenge is going to put the Deacons in the same place their season ended two years ago.

Wake Forest will travel to Texas A&M for a game on Dec. 3, which will be the first of a two-night affair.

It hasn’t been long since the Deacons played the Aggies; their season ended in College Station, Texas in the third round of the NIT in 2022. The all-time series is tied at 1-1, with Wake Forest winning 68-46 in 1957.

The Aggies, entering their sixth season under Buzz Williams, were 21-15 last season. They were a 9-seed in the NCAA tournament and beat Nebraska in the first round before losing an overtime thriller to 1-seed Houston.

A lot of the key players from last season will return this year. Six of Texas A&M’s top seven scorers are returning, led by guard Wade Taylor IV, who averaged 19.1 points per game.

The Deacons won their inaugural game in the ACC-SEC Challenge last season, beating Florida in Winston-Salem.