Wake Forest will enter opener planning to play both quarterbacks

Neither linebacker Dylan Hazen nor left tackle DeVonte Gordon know who will start at quarterback for Wake Forest on Thursday night — though they’re available, if needed.

“I mean, if you want to put me back there, I could play a little QB. I could give you a little dual-threat. Probably more dual than threat,” Hazen said on Monday via Zoom.

“I’ll get back there if need be,” Gordon said.

And how is the throwing arm of the 6-5, 315-pound offensive lineman?

“Good, man. I wouldn’t want to embarrass guys,” Gordon said with a laugh.

On a serious note, not even coach Dave Clawson has tabbed a starter between Hank Bachmeier and Michael Kern. He confirmed Monday afternoon that both sixth-year QBs will play Thursday night against North Carolina A&T, and that he has a system in place for how and when he’ll utilize them.

Which of them takes the field first, though, will remain a mystery — though you can rule out Hazen and Gordon.

“I couldn’t look either of them in the eyes right now and tell one of them they won the job or the other they lost the job,” Clawson said.

It’s the first time since 2019 that Wake Forest has held a competition for the starting QB job entering the season. What was a regular occurrence for the Deacons in fall camp was so again for the past month; the difference is that the evaluation process will continue into the season.

“I’ve done this a handful of times in my career, you’ve just gotta see who plays better in the games,” Clawson said. “Who leads the team.

“When it separates, we’ll make the decision.”

This isn’t breaking news to those who attended fall camp practices, as it shouldn’t be breaking news to those who have combed through practice reports. Bachmeier and Kern offer a lot of the same skills — they’re not burners but also not pocket passers, Bachmeier might have a slight edge in arm talent, Kern has the edge in ball security.

The competition being unresolved this close to the season opener isn’t a detriment, either; there’s confidence that either one can play at a high level.

“They’ve both played well,” Clawson said. “I think we can win with both of them, I think we’re going to need both of them. And it’s an opening game, they’re both going to play.

“We’ll figure out the exact semantics of how we do that between now and Thursday.”

Here is Wake’s first depth chart of the season, released Monday afternoon: