Wake Forest’s baseball team starts practicing Saturday in the initial steps toward returning to the College World Series.

Wake’s fall schedule culminates in two scrimmages in the final week — first at home against Triad rival Elon (why not, since the football and men’s basketball teams begin their seasons against the Phoenix) and then a trip to Nashville, Tenn., for a scrimmage against Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt was 42-20 last season and won the SEC tournament. The Commodores were upended in their regional, losing to Oregon and being ousted by Xavier. Elon was 33-22 last season and dealt the Deacons one of their two regular-season non-conference losses (Wake Forest won 20-0; Elon won 5-3 later in the season).

The Deacons return several key pieces from last season’s team that Wake’s first to reach Omaha since 1955. As you can see below, the three pitches Wake Forest wants to manage innings of are Michael Massey, Chase Burns and Josh Hartle — providing a glimpse of what Wake’s weekend rotation could look like.

Here is Wake’s fall baseball schedule for your chances to see the Deacons:

9/17 - scrimmage 2 p.m.

9/22 - scrimmage 4 p.m.

9/24 - scrimmage 2 p.m.

9/30 - scrimmage 4 p.m.

10/1 - scrimmage 2 p.m.

10/7 - scrimmage – 4 p.m.

10/8 - scrimmage 2 p.m. - Massey (1 inning), Burns (1), Hartle (1)

10/14 - scrimmage 4 p.m.

10/15 - scrimmage 2 p.m. - Massey (1), Burns (1), Hartle (1)

10/20 - scrimmage 4 p.m.

10/22 - Elon at home 1 p.m. - Massey (2), Burns (2), Hartle (2)

10/26 - scrimmage 4 p.m.

10/28 - at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. - Massey (2), Burns (2), Hartle (2)