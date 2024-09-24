Wake Forest’s schedule finalized
Deacons will open ACC play against Boston College at home on Dec. 7
Wake Forest plays host to UNC and Duke in a five-day span and has one late-season swing to play on a Saturday and Monday night.
The Deacons’ full schedule was released on Tuesday night with the ACC announcing its slate.
The ACC announced the first ACC games for each team on Monday evening and for Wake Forest, that means playing host to Boston College on Dec. 7. It is the second straight season the Deacons’ ACC opener is at home after going a decade without the first league game being at Joel Coliseum — and, unlike last year, students will still be on campus (last year’s ACC opener was Dec. 30).
Wake Forest announced most of its non-conference schedule in early July and filled in the blanks over the last couple of months.
Here is the full schedule for Wake Forest:
Oct. 18 – at Alabama (exhibition in Birmingham)
Nov. 4 – Coppin State
Nov. 7 – North Carolina A&T
Nov. 10 – vs. Michigan (in Greensboro)
Nov. 13 – USC Upstate
Nov. 16 – at Xavier (Skip Prosser Classic)
Nov. 19 – Western Carolina
Nov. 23 – Detroit
Nov. 28 – vs. Florida (ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla.)
Nov. 29 – vs. Minnesota or Wichita State (ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla.)
Dec. 3 – at Texas A&M (ACC-SEC Challenge)
Dec. 7 – Boston College (ACC opener)
Dec. 17 – James Madison
Dec. 21 – at Clemson
Jan. 1 – at Syracuse
Jan. 4 – N.C. State
Jan. 11 – at Miami
Jan. 15 – Stanford
Jan. 18 – at Virginia Tech
Jan. 21 – UNC
Jan. 25 – Duke
Jan. 28 – at Louisville
Feb. 1 – Pittsburgh
Feb. 5 – at Stanford
Feb. 8 – at California
Feb. 12 – Florida State
Feb. 15 – at SMU
Feb. 22 – at N.C. State
Feb. 26 – Virginia
March 1 – Notre Dame
March 3 – at Duke
March 8 – Georgia Tech
March 11-15 – ACC tournament (Charlotte)