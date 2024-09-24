PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTU1NVdENEs2NkcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Wake Forest’s schedule finalized

Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
@ConorONeill_DI

Deacons will open ACC play against Boston College at home on Dec. 7

Wake Forest plays host to UNC and Duke in a five-day span and has one late-season swing to play on a Saturday and Monday night.

The Deacons’ full schedule was released on Tuesday night with the ACC announcing its slate.

The ACC announced the first ACC games for each team on Monday evening and for Wake Forest, that means playing host to Boston College on Dec. 7. It is the second straight season the Deacons’ ACC opener is at home after going a decade without the first league game being at Joel Coliseum — and, unlike last year, students will still be on campus (last year’s ACC opener was Dec. 30).

Wake Forest announced most of its non-conference schedule in early July and filled in the blanks over the last couple of months.

Here is the full schedule for Wake Forest:

Oct. 18 – at Alabama (exhibition in Birmingham)

Nov. 4 – Coppin State

Nov. 7 – North Carolina A&T

Nov. 10 – vs. Michigan (in Greensboro)

Nov. 13 – USC Upstate

Nov. 16 – at Xavier (Skip Prosser Classic)

Nov. 19 – Western Carolina

Nov. 23 – Detroit

Nov. 28 – vs. Florida (ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla.)

Nov. 29 – vs. Minnesota or Wichita State (ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla.)

Dec. 3 – at Texas A&M (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. 7 – Boston College (ACC opener)

Dec. 17 – James Madison

Dec. 21 – at Clemson

Jan. 1 – at Syracuse

Jan. 4 – N.C. State

Jan. 11 – at Miami

Jan. 15 – Stanford

Jan. 18 – at Virginia Tech

Jan. 21 – UNC

Jan. 25 – Duke

Jan. 28 – at Louisville

Feb. 1 – Pittsburgh

Feb. 5 – at Stanford

Feb. 8 – at California

Feb. 12 – Florida State

Feb. 15 – at SMU

Feb. 22 – at N.C. State

Feb. 26 – Virginia

March 1 – Notre Dame

March 3 – at Duke

March 8 – Georgia Tech

March 11-15 – ACC tournament (Charlotte)

