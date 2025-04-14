Jeremy Hecklinski planning to leave Wake Forest

The quarterback competition at Wake Forest is thinning out.

Jeremy Hecklinski will enter the transfer portal when it opens Wednesday, a source confirmed to Deacons Illustrated. The news was first reported by Hayes Fawcett.

Hecklinski leaves Wake Forest with all four seasons of eligibility, having only spent one season with the Deacons and redshirting. His only action of the season was taking three snaps at the end of a blowout loss at Miami late in the season.

It’s an exit that highlights how much a program can change in the midst of a coaching change.

Five months ago, Hecklinski was seen as Wake’s quarterback of the future under Dave Clawson. Wake’s previous coaching staff was bringing in Ethan Hampton, a transfer from Northern Illinois, as perceived competition for Hecklinski — but the 6-foot, 185-pounder was thought to have a bright future at Wake Forest.

Clawson resigned about 2½ weeks after the season ended and in short order, Jake Dickert was hired from Washington State.

That brought about a different offensive system and transfers Robby Ashford (South Carolina) and Deshawn Purdie (Charlotte).

Wake Forest has conducted 12 of its allotted 15 spring practices. After Saturday’s scrimmage, it was made clear by Dickert that the Deacons’ passing game needs work.

Barring Wake Forest adding a transfer QB between now and the start of fall camp, Ashford and Purdie will be in a two-man battle for the starting job in Wake’s Aug. 29 game against Kennesaw State.

The spring transfer portal opens Wednesday and runs until April 25. That’s a 10-day window for players to enter; they do not have to exit the portal within the window.