Deacons run-rule Coastal Carolina

Going from comfortably ahead in a baseball game to not needing to play the last inning is a good situation.

For a team that was just swept, it’s even better.

Wake Forest blasted seven runs in the eighth inning of a 16-5 win against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The Deacons (25-13) are coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of North Carolina and have a quick turnaround to the next ACC series, with Boston College coming to town for a three-game set that begins Thursday.

“After this weekend, that was a much-needed win,” coach Tom Walter said via news release. “Coastal's got a great program and a top 10 RPI, so it's always good to get a win against those guys. And get back on a winning track before a big series against [Boston College] starting on Thursday.”

Tuesday’s game didn’t start on the best of notes, with Coastal Carolina (27-10) scoring two runs on Sebastian Alexander’s single.

The Chanticleers’ lead didn’t last, though, with freshman Dalton Wentz hitting a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom half of the first.

Wake Forest jumped out to a bigger lead in the third, when Jack Winnay had an RBI single and freshman Luke Costello teed off for a grand slam. That staked the Deacons to an 8-2 lead.

Costello homered again in the seventh, a few innings after Coastal Carolina scored another three runs.

Winnay, Austin Hawke and Costello singled in Wake’s first three runs of the eighth, and Matt Conte walked to force in another run. Javar Williams had an RBI groundout, and then the game ended with Marek Houston’s two-run single.

Costello was 3-for-5 with six RBI. Kade Lewis was 3-for-4 and scored three times. Houston and Matt Scannell had two hits apiece.

Matthew Dallas was charged with allowing all five of Coastal’s runs, though only two of them were earned.

Matt Bedford (4-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings and earned the decision, retiring all four batters he faced. Luke Schmolke, Joe Ariola and Griffin Green each pitched a scoreless inning out of Wake’s bullpen.