Wake Forest officially adds three transfers
Deacons’ incoming transfer class is set with guards Hunter Sallis and Kevin Miller, center Efton Reid III
Wake Forest officially announced all three of its transfer commitments this week.
Guards Hunter Sallis and Kevin Miller, along with center Efton Reid, will be with the Deacons next season. Sallis and Reid are both coming from Gonzaga, while Miller comes to Winston-Salem from Central Michigan.
All three have played two seasons, though their remaining eligibility isn’t as cut and dried as having two seasons left.
Sallis has two seasons remaining (that’s the easy one). Miller has two seasons left according to Wake’s news release, but would be eligible for another if he were granted a medical redshirt for this past season, when he only played in four games.
Reid has two seasons of eligibility and it’s not yet known if he’ll be eligible in the upcoming season. He spent one season at LSU before going to Gonzaga, so his immediate eligibility on a first-time transfer has already been used.
Coach Steve Forbes goes into the rest of the offseason with one decision looming: That of freshman Bobi Klintman, who’s in the NBA draft process. He was invited to the NBA Combine, which starts Monday and goes through next weekend. If Klintman returns to the Deacons, all 13 of their scholarships will be used. If he forgoes his remaining eligibility, they’ll have an open scholarship.
Here’s a quick breakdown of each incoming transfer:
Hunter Sallis
Size: 6-5, 185.
Last season stats: 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds per game.
Forbes said: “Hunter Sallis is an outstanding all-around player. He is terrific with the ball in his hands. He can make plays for himself, and he can make plays for his teammates in transition or in the half court off the drive or the ball screen. His length, speed, and quickness allow him to guard any perimeter player on the court, making him an elite defender.”
Kevin Miller
Size: 6-foot, 175.
Last season stats: 18.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds per game.
Forbes said: “Kevin ‘Boopie’ Miller is an explosive offensive player who can score the ball. He possesses tremendous end-to-end speed with the ball in his hands. Kevin is a fearless competitor who has a deep desire to win. He is unselfish, which makes him a great teammate.”
Efton Reid
Size: 7-foot, 240.
Last season stats: 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds per game.
Forbes said: “Efton can score the ball with his back to the basket over either shoulder. He can face-up and stretch the floor with his jumper or drive the ball to the basket. Efton has great positional size and is very nimble on his feet and will provide protection at the rim. Efton is a tremendous student-athlete.”