Wake Forest officially announced all three of its transfer commitments this week.

Guards Hunter Sallis and Kevin Miller, along with center Efton Reid, will be with the Deacons next season. Sallis and Reid are both coming from Gonzaga, while Miller comes to Winston-Salem from Central Michigan.

All three have played two seasons, though their remaining eligibility isn’t as cut and dried as having two seasons left.

Sallis has two seasons remaining (that’s the easy one). Miller has two seasons left according to Wake’s news release, but would be eligible for another if he were granted a medical redshirt for this past season, when he only played in four games.

Reid has two seasons of eligibility and it’s not yet known if he’ll be eligible in the upcoming season. He spent one season at LSU before going to Gonzaga, so his immediate eligibility on a first-time transfer has already been used.

Coach Steve Forbes goes into the rest of the offseason with one decision looming: That of freshman Bobi Klintman, who’s in the NBA draft process. He was invited to the NBA Combine, which starts Monday and goes through next weekend. If Klintman returns to the Deacons, all 13 of their scholarships will be used. If he forgoes his remaining eligibility, they’ll have an open scholarship.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each incoming transfer: