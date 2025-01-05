Wake Forest lands QB from South Carolina

Wake Forest won’t go into next season with a quarterback group devoid of college experience.

Robby Ashford committed to Wake Forest on Sunday morning, at the end of a three-day visit to Winston-Salem.

Ashford joins new coach Jake Dickert’s team with one season of eligibility remaining, which will be his sixth in college, with his fourth team. He spent 2020 and ’21 at Oregon and didn’t play in a game; he was at Auburn for the following two seasons, which is where he was a starter in 2022; and Ashford spent this past season at South Carolina.

The 6-2, 229-pounder from Hoover, Ala., had one start this season for the Gamecocks; he completed 15 of 21 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns against Akron, filling in for LaNorris Sellers. Ashford also rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown in that game.

In nine games as a starter at Auburn in 2022, Ashford finished that season having completed 123 of 250 passes (49.2%) for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He rushed for 710 yards and seven touchdowns that year for an Auburn team that finished 5-7.

Bryan Harsin was fired as Auburn’s coach during that season, and Ashford only started one game for new coach Hugh Freeze in 2023.

Before the addition of Ashford, Wake’s quarterback position had the look of a group that could use some experience. None of Jeremy Hecklinski, Tyler Mizzell, Steele Pizzellla or Elijiah Oehlke has thrown a pass in a college game.