Wake Forest lands pair of offensive tackles

Perhaps the position on Wake Forest’s football roster that needs transfer portal upgrades in the biggest way has at least two of them on the way.

Wake Forest got a commitment from offensive lineman Melvin Siani on Saturday evening, he announced. He started 11 games at Temple in the last two seasons, playing under the four-game max and retaining a redshirt for the 2023 season; so he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Siani visited Wake Forest this week, starting Wednesday and ending Friday.

And the Deacons have landed Fa’alili Fa’amoe according to multiple outlets. Fa’amoe is coming from Washington State, where Wake Forest hired new coach Jake Dickert from, and has one season of eligibility.

Fa’amoe started his visit to Wake Forest on Friday and was expected through Sunday.

Wake’s offensive line was set to return the bulk of its main rotation from last season until coach Dave Clawson’s resignation. Following that move, and Dickert’s subsequent hiring, three projected starters who’d previously announced returns to Wake Forest — Keagen Trost, Matt Gulbin and Luke Petitbon — entered the transfer portal (and each has landed at a Power-4 program).

In addition to already having lost Nick Sharpe to the transfer portal and DeVonte Gordon to the NFL (and exhausted eligibility), Wake’s offensive line needs an influx of talent and experience.

The additions of Siani and Fa’amoe are good steps in addressing those needs.

Siani played about 500 snaps at right tackle this past season, and has played 216 snaps at left tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. He was listed on Temple’s roster at 6-6, 300 pounds and is from Ontario, Canada.

Fa’amoe started 26 games at Washington State over the last three seasons (playing in 28 total), with every snap coming at right tackle (1,799 of them, according to PFF). He’s 6-5, 315 pounds and is from Pago Pago, American Samoa.