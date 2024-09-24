PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTU1NVdENEs2NkcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Wake Forest goes to work addressing issues in secondary

Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Deacons were gashed through the air in their losses and had an off week to come up with solution before this weekend’s game against Louisiana

Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins hauls in a 75-yard touchdown pass against Wake Forest.
Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins hauls in a 75-yard touchdown pass against Wake Forest. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)
Advertisement

WINSTON-SALEM – Getting an off week means Wake Forest’s defense can recalibrate some things, having lost its last two games.

In the case of Wake’s defense and specifically its secondary, that means simplifying things.

“It’s what we’re working on,” coach Dave Clawson said of a simplification process for the back end of his defense. “I mean, we’ve basically had to reconstruct a whole secondary.”

Of Wake Forest’s five starting defensive back positions on last year’s team, only one starter returned. And that player, Evan Slocum, moved from nickel to safety for this season.

Wake Forest lost safety Chelen Garnes to graduation, and lost Malik Mustapha and Caelen Carson to the NFL draft. Cornerback DaShawn Jones was the last straw, leaving in the spring transfer portal window (he's played 55 snaps in three games for Alabama).

In three games so far, Slocum and Nick Andersen — who was also predominantly at nickel last year, also — have started at safety. Jamare Glasker has started five straight games, going back to last year’s road trips to Notre Dame and Syracuse, and Capone Blue was added from Kent State as the other starting cornerback. They’re backed up a pair of transfers, Jaxon Mull (Purdue) and C’Darius Kelley (Lenoir-Rhyne), with Kelley and sophomore Davaughn Patterson taking the bulk of snaps at nickel.

“Them being new, a lot of those players this is the first time they’ve played football at this level,” Clawson said, “and you combine that with the pace of the Ole Miss offense and skill level — you go back and watch the film, it wasn’t just the plays they made, it was the other plays they could’ve made.

“There were like two other blown coverages that, we were fortunate. … You’ve gotta get lined up. If you don’t get lined up, you don’t have a chance.”

So, some of the past week has been spent making sure defensive backs are on the same page, Clawson said.

“Simplifying it down, I think we just have to step up to our level of play and make sure that everybody is doing what we have to do and getting reps at practice, that’s where it starts,” Patterson said. “And come gametime, everybody is ready and everybody knows what to do.”

Just that much would be a step in the right direction. Wake Forest is allowing 295.3 passing yards per game, which is tied with UCLA for the seventh-most in the country. The only power conference team allowing more is Stanford (298.7).

Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright runs after a catch while Wake Forest's Nick Andersen attempts to tackle him from behind.
Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright runs after a catch while Wake Forest's Nick Andersen attempts to tackle him from behind. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

North Carolina A&T, with a new offensive coordinator and quarterback who was more of a running threat, didn’t exactly challenge Wake’s secondary. The Aggies had 152 yards through the air in the opener, finding more success (185 yards) on the ground.

Wake’s last two games, obviously, have exposed some deficiencies.

Virginia turned what was Wake’s early two-touchdown lead into a three-point game by halftime. After Wake Forest scored 10 points in the third quarter, Virginia rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to stun the Deacons, 31-30.

Of the Cavaliers’ 357 passing yards, 95 came in the fourth quarter.

Mississippi made quick work of gashing Wake Forest through the air.

In the Deacons’ last game, a 40-6 loss, Ole Miss rolled up 377 passing yards. A busted coverage meant Ole Miss’ Jordan Watkins had a 75-yard touchdown catch, running free through the secondary and without a Deacon within 15 yards of him when he caught the ball.

Which brings us to this week’s opponent, Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had 363 passing yards in their opener against FCS-level Grambling State, and have since thrown for 197 and 238 yards against Kennesaw State and Tulane, respectively.

Louisiana’s quarterback, Ben Wooldrige, is from the same recruiting class as Sam Hartman. He was Fresno State for three years (2018-20) before transferring to Louisiana. Wooldrige took over as the starter halfway through the 2022 season and was lost late in that season to an injury, and then started Louisiana’s first three games last season before another injury ended his season.

This year, Wooldridge has thrown for 735 yards on 59-for-86 passing, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt. He has six touchdowns and three interceptions, and is third on the team with 74 rushing yards.

“I think it’s one of those things where, we have a lot of new guys and in general, especially older guys and early on in the season, I’ve realized over my years here — older guys who have been here have to overcompensate in communicating early on,” fourth-year linebacker Quincy Bryant said. “Some guys are just not used to communicating, because I think our defense is a little more complicated whether guys are coming from high school or some other school.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dha2Vmb3Jlc3Qucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3dha2UtZm9yZXN0LWdvZXMtdG8td29yay1hZGRyZXNzaW5n LWlzc3Vlcy1pbi1zZWNvbmRhcnkiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndha2Vmb3Jlc3Qucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3YWtlLWZvcmVzdC1nb2VzLXRvLXdvcmstYWRkcmVzc2lu Zy1pc3N1ZXMtaW4tc2Vjb25kYXJ5JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK