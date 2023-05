The Deacons picked up a commitment Thursday afternoon from Adramo Canka , a wing from UCLA who played sparingly in his first college season last year.

It didn’t take long for Wake Forest to get back to its scholarship limit for next basketball season.

The 6-6, 200-pounder played in 22 of UCLA’s 37 games last season and averaged 5.5 minutes in those appearances. He scored a season-high six points in a November game against Pepperdine and didn’t play in 10 of UCLA’s 20 Pac-12 games.

Canka did make 5 of 10 3-pointers last season, including one in an NCAA tournament-opening win against UNC Asheville.

He’s from Italy, as one European wing replaces another for the Deacons. Canka’s commitment comes in the same week that news broke of Bobi Klintman’s decision to withdraw from the NBA Combine and not return to Wake Forest for his sophomore season.

Canka’s addition puts Wake Forest at the 13-scholarship maximum for next season’s roster. The Deacons have three other transfer additions, three incoming freshmen, and six returning scholarship players.