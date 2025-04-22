Wake Forest edges Liberty

Wake Forest notched a narrow mid-week win by beating Liberty 6-4 on Tuesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The Deacons (27-15) got a tiebreaking solo home run by freshman Luke Costello in the bottom of the sixth inning. Another couple of runs in the seventh — on a bases-loaded walk by Costello and an RBI groundout by freshman Dalton Wentz — gave Wake Forest enough cushion for the win.

Liberty (24-17) cut the deficit to a two-run game with Camden Troyer’s solo homer in the eighth. That came against Luke Schmolke, who was relieved by freshman Duncan Marsten.

Marsten, making his collegiate debut, retired the only batter he faced with a flyout. Haiden Leffew struck out the side in the ninth for his second save of the season.

That capped a night in which six Wake Forest pitchers combined to allow seven hits, one walk, and punch out 14 batters on strikeouts.

Matthew Dallas pitched the first five innings, allowing one run because of a failed pickoff attempt in the fourth. Griffin Green (1-1) relieved him and pitched the sixth, allowing two runs (one earned) but picking up the win because he finished the inning in which Costello put the Deacons ahead.

Joe Ariola struck out the side, working around a walk, in the seventh.

The only multi-hit game for Wake Forest came with Marek Houston going 3-for-5.

The Deacons’ first three runs came on RBI singles by Javar Williams and Jack Winnay, along with a sacrifice fly by Wentz. Despite being 0-for-1, Wentz had two RBI and scored once.